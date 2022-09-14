High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock tops Black Hills in four

TUMWATER — Castle Rock held off a fervent effort from Black Hills on Tuesday evening to win their volleyball match in four sets, 25-23, 25-16, 24-26 and 25-21.

After taking the close opening set 25-23, Castle Rock opened a two-set advantage with a 25-16 win in set two. But Black Hills didn’t give in. The Wolves fought back with a fierce third set win, taking the set 26-24 against the Rockets. The fourth set was just as tight, but Castle Rock was able to hold on to secure the victory at 25-21.

Senior Paige Kessler provided a team-high 16 kills and six blocks to lead Castle Rock at the net in the four-set match.

“(We) played with heart and intensity tonight and came out on top of a four-set thriller,” Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes said. “Tonight was an entire team effort and I could not be more proud of how each individual stepped up to perform as one cohesive unit. We pushed through adversity and were able to rise above each challenge that came our way.”

Samantha Farland was outstanding for the Rockets with 27 assists and nine digs. Her passing helped hitters Kynsi Bayes (eight kills), Laynee Logan (five kills) as well as Kessler power the Rockets offensive attack all night.

Castle Rock (3-0) returns home against Kalama on Wednesday in what should be a good league contest.

Chinooks sweep King’s Way

VANCOUVER — Kalama made short work of a larger foe, Tuesday, dispatching 1A King’s Way in three sets on non-league volleyball action by score of 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.

Irene Martinez and Ella Capen had the Chinooks’ offense firing effectively as they both hit above .500, notching 13 and 10 kills along the way, respectively.

That offensive output was due in no small part to the play of setter Rhegan O’Neil who finished with 32 assists and nine digs.

“It’s definitely a weapon having a versatile setter who can move the ball around giving all our offensive threats an opportunity,” Coach O’Neil said.

Kendal Collins added nine kills and five digs to the winning effort, while Emily Capen turned in seven kills.

“Taylor Hoggatt did a good job in the back row ending with 7 digs,” Coach O’Neil said..

Kalama (3-0) was set to head north for some antique rivalry action at Castle Rock on Wednesday. The Chinooks will continue their slate of non-league contests against larger schools on Friday when Woodland heads up the hill to face-off for the 8-Mile War.

Riverhawks swept by Tenino

TOLEDO — Cheesetown provided no respite for the weary Tuesday as the Riverhawks fell to Tenino 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 in non-league volleyball action.

Playing without four of its starters Toledo was out of synch and out of sorts for most of the night, but came away with a heap of experience that cold payoff down the line.

“We had a little gal from JV, a freshman, who got to play her first varsity match and she had a smile on her face the whole game. She did good,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said of Rahkelle Miller’s debut.

Filling in at setter was Shyann Barratt who finished the night with 10 assists. Stepping in to play opposite of Barratt, Karely Plancarte helped keep the ball off the floor with five digs in the match.

Toledo (0-2, 0-1 league) was set to return to play at Eatonville on Wednesday.

Fighting Ducks land no punches against La Center

TOUTLE — Playing against a larger school, Tuesday, the Toutle Lake volleyball team got off to a slow start and never quite put it all together against La Center, dropping the non-league affair 25-9, 25-22, 25-19.

Layni Brandhorst led the Fighting Ducks with seven kills and two aces. Ileigh Lynn added six kills and Grace Hadaller finished with five kills.

Meanwhile, Ella Schoene paced the Wildcats’ attack with seven kills, five aces and 10 digs.

After failing to reach double digits in the first set, Toutle Lake made the final two sets much closer thanks to improved serve receive and play at the net.

“Lainie Dean did awesome on defense,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said.

Toutle Lake (0-3, 0-1 league) will head down Spirit Lake Highway for an Exit 49 rivalry affair at Castle Rock on Thursday.

Three Rivers busts out the brooms against Pe Ell

The Eagles invited Pe Ell to town, Tuesday, and sent the Trojans back home with a three-set loss as a keepsake from their time in Longview. Three Rivers Christian won the 1B Columbia Valley volleyball match by scores of 25-17, 25-8, 25-21.

Evie Yanez led the Eagles with nine kills and a kill rate of 83% on the night. Setter Kelsey Poyner dished 10 assists and cobbled together 22 service points with nine aces on a perfect night at the stripe.

Three Rivers previously defeated 1A Tenino in four sets on Sept. 6. The Eagles (2-0) will play at Mossyrock on Monday.

Notes

- Winlock lost a five set match at Mary M. Knight in Matlock.

- Ilwaco was swept by South Bend at home.

- In Oregon Country, the Rainier Columbians defeated Riverdale 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 on the road.

The Daily News was unable to obtain stats for these matches.