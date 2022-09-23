High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock muscles up in sweep of Montesano

MONTESANO — Junior Kynsi Bayes carried Castle Rock to another straight set victory Thursday night as the Rockets earned a non-conference road win at Montesano by score of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20.

Bayes provided a team-high 13 kills to go with 10 digs. Bailey Sibbett and Laynee Logan were also huge on the defensive end for the Rockets, combining for 28 digs.

“I am proud of the drive that these athletes continue to display,” Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes said. “Every match we are working on bettering ourselves from the previous match and I am pleased to see continued growth.”

Samantha Farland keyed the Rockets offensive attack with 24 assists, four kills and three aces. Paige Kessler had another productive night on the court with nine digs and eight kills.

Castle Rock (6-1) returns to the court Tuesday for its first league match of the season when it hosts Columbia-White Salmon.

Cards pull ace from their sleeve against Mounties

WINLOCK — The Cardinals hung on tight for a five-set win over Rainier (WA) on Thursday for their first victory of the season.

Madison Rohman led Winlock with 12 kills and 11 aces to help put away the Mountaineers.

"Madison had an all-around amazing game," Winlock coach Stephanie Styger said. "Her jump serves were unstoppable and her attacks tonight we on point."

Brianna Ocoa added four kills and five solo blocks for Winlock, while Kindyl Kelly notched eight kills with five aces. Lacey Allen posted five kills and five aces in the win.

"Charlee Connelly is our defensive specialist," Styger noted. "She is such an amazing passer and every game she shocks me with how many balls she didgs up. She is all over the floor and coverage is insane."

Winlock (1-2) was set to host Toledo for the Battle of the Cowlitz on Friday.

Mules leave Napavine feeling frosty

NAPAVINE — Napavine held serve on its home floor in a straight set win over Wahkiakum by scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-14 in their Central 2B Central League volleyball matchup, Thursday.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with five kills and stellar defense in the serve/receive facet of the game. Genevieve Fleming and Ava Thomas were strong at the net as well for the Mules.

“We really struggled with consistency and unforced errors tonight and I look forward to seeing how the girls rebound moving into next week,” Wahkiakum head coach Kayli Hurley said.

Wahkiakum (3-3) will play at Kalama on Monday.

Toutle Lake falls to Mossy in four

TOUTLE — Mossyrock stayed on a roll Thursday, taking out Toutle Lake in four sets in a non-conference volleyball contest. The Vikings dispatched the Fighting Ducks 25-17, 22-25, 25-7 and 25-14.

Mossyrock was ranked second in the 1B ranks of the most recent Washington State Volleyball Coaches poll. Toutle Lake received votes in the same poll but was just outside the top-ten.

Kendal Dean dished out a team-high 11 assists to lead the Ducks. Grace Hadaller led Toutle Lake with six kills, Layni Brandhorst added three kills.

Toutle Lake (0-6, 0-1 league) will return to the court Tuesday at Onalaska.

Clatskanie tops Vernonia in 5-set thriller

VERNONIA, Ore. — In a back and forth five-set match, Clatskanie won the tiebreaker tilt 15-11 to defeat Vernonia by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17 and 15-11 in 2A Northwest League (OSAA) volleyball action, Thursday.

"We started out slow, with lots of errors in the first game and then cleaned it up and played hard for the win," Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

Natalie Baker had a great all-around effort to lead the Tigers to victory.

"(She) was huge at the net with 14 kills and 5 blocks," Coach Baker said. "In the back row she put up 13 successful digs."

Aliyah Ordway contributed a strong game defensively as well for Clatskanie, adding 13 digs. Kylie Thomas dropped in six aces in the win.

Clatskanie (2-4, 2-3 league) will host Nestucca on Tuesday.

Rainier run over by Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ore. —Rainier dropped a three-set match to Warrenton by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-7 on Thursday.

"Warrenton played smart, finding our holes," Rainier coach Angela Singleton said.

Junior Delaney Fortelney delivered five kills to lead the Columbians while freshman Lilli Dean had a team-high five blocks.

"Freshmen, Lilli Dean and Nicole Hudson stepped up their defense tonight," Singleton said. "Lilli battled at the net while Nicole and Junior, Marla Gonzalez adjusted to Warrenton’s hitters."

Rainier (4-6, 2-3 league) will play at Knappa on Saturday in a non-league maatch.

Extra Dig

