Prep Volleyball Roundup

High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock makes like Coffin Rock, crushes Ilwaco

Castle Rock volleyball celebrate stock

Castle Rock volleyball players celebrate a point during a four-set win at Black Hills, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Josh Kirshenbaum, The Chronicle

ILWACO — The Rockets brought their brooms to the beach Monday and swept Ilwaco in non-league volleyball action. Castle Rock took the match by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-11.

“Our goal tonight was to step on their court and work to solidify our defense which I felt we accomplished,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.

Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets’ defense with 12 digs, while adding nine kills and four aces to the stat sheet. Paige Kessler posted seven kills and three aces in the win while Samantha Farland added four kills and four aces.

“Multiple players had opportunities to work into the lineup and the players on the court continued to demand excellence,” Bayes said.

Attempts to reach Ilwaco for stats or comments were unsuccessful.

Ilwaco (1-6) was scheduled to play at Forks on Tuesday.

Castle Rock (5-1) will play at Montesano on Thursday.

Mules battle back to drop South Bend

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum rebounded from a loss in the first set Monday to defeat South Bend 3-1 in non-league volleyball play. The Mules took the match with scores of 22-5, 27-25, 26-24 and 25-15.

Miya Kersteter led Wahkiakum’s comeback with 10 kills and five aces. Reigha Niemeyer added six kills, four aces and 10 digs.

“Helen Lewis and Genevieve Fleming showed growth in their net play,” Wahkiakum coach Kaylie Hurley noted.

Ava Thomas posted two kills and three aces in the win.

Wahkikaum (2-2) was set to host Onalaska on Tuesday.

Three Rivers no match for Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — Three Rivers Christian couldn’t keep up with a fierce Viking attack Monday in a 1B Columbia Valley League volleyball affair. Mossyrock swept the match 25-3, 25-16, 25-15 to give the Eagles their first loss of the season.

Payton Torrey led the undefeated Vikings with 13 kills, seven digs and four aces. Hailey Brooks added seven kills and eight digs in the win, while Caelyn Marshall lofted a dozen assists.

After a rough start to the night the Eagles bounced back to make the second and third sets respectable against a formidable foe.

Evie Yanez led Three Rivers with four kills and 10 aces on perfect night from the service stripe. Kelsey Poyner added 13 assists and also posted a 100% serving line. Jailey Carroll and Keira McGinley each posted four kills in the loss.

Three Rivers Christian (2-1) was set to host Columbia Adventist Academy on Tuesday.

Spike Point

- A match between Winlock and Pe Ell was canceled because the Cardinals did not have enough girls to play.

