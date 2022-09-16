 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Prep Volleyball Roundup

High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock knocks out Toutle Lake in Exit 49 Fracas

  • 0
Castle Rock volleyball Paige Kessler 9.14.JPG

Castle Rock senior hitter Paige Kessler delivers a spike against Kalama in Wednesday's match of undefeated squads. Kalama won the match in four sets. Kessler led the Rockets with nine kills and also had 11 digs.

 Anthony Dion

CASTLE ROCK — One day after suffering a loss at the hands of of Kalama in a cross-classification high school volleyball affair the 1A Rockets got their payback on another 2B team, Thursday, when they throttled Toutle Lake 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 to sweep the Exit 49 Fracas.

“It was great to come back tonight and perform on a high level after last night’s loss,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “So many different players contributed to our dominance.”

Paige Kessler led Castle Rock with a dozen kills and held serve for nine points in the match. Kynsi Bayes helped to keep the Rockets on the attack with 28 services points, eight digs and seven kills.

“Bailey Sibbet had strong serve receive play,” added Bayes.

As for the Fighting Ducks, they had just a short drive back up Spirit Lake Highway to reflect on the loss before preparing for what comes next.

People are also reading…

Layni Brandhorst led Toutle Lake with eight kills and Grace Hadaller added five. Ileigh Lynn turned in three kills and Haylie Coder finished with four digs.

“Lainey Dean (had) six digs in the back row on defense,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said. “Kendal Dean also needs to be credited for setting and defensive plays.”

Toutle Lake (0-4, 0-1 league) will try again for its first win on Tuesday at Adna.

Castle Rock (4-1) will play at Ilwaco on Monday.

Rainier knocks off Nea-Kah-Nie

RAINIER — The Columbians were able to keep the ball off the floor and Nea-Kah-Nie out of system often enough to take a 3-1 win Thursday in four sets by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19.

Rainier proved that the best defense is to never let your foe play offense at all. Lacey Makinson helped in that effort with nine aces in the win.

“Lots of good things happened tonight,” Rainier coach Angela Singleton said. “The girls were scrappy, fighting through each set. Neah-Kah-Nie came out strong and didn’t let up. Making us work for each point.”

Delaney Fortelney and Kendall Crape led the Columbians with seven kills each.

Rainier (4-3, 2-1 league) will play in a tournament at Estacada on Saturday. The Columbians will return to league play Tuesday at home against Corbett.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

Kelso used a dynamic passing attack in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital, Friday. Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns while not turning the ball over once in just his second career start. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers. 

AP High School Football Polls

AP High School Football Polls

Results are in from the first round of voting in the AP High School football polls. See how the competition is stacking up for teams from The Daily News coverage area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News