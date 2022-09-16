High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock knocks out Toutle Lake in Exit 49 Fracas

CASTLE ROCK — One day after suffering a loss at the hands of of Kalama in a cross-classification high school volleyball affair the 1A Rockets got their payback on another 2B team, Thursday, when they throttled Toutle Lake 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 to sweep the Exit 49 Fracas.

“It was great to come back tonight and perform on a high level after last night’s loss,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “So many different players contributed to our dominance.”

Paige Kessler led Castle Rock with a dozen kills and held serve for nine points in the match. Kynsi Bayes helped to keep the Rockets on the attack with 28 services points, eight digs and seven kills.

“Bailey Sibbet had strong serve receive play,” added Bayes.

As for the Fighting Ducks, they had just a short drive back up Spirit Lake Highway to reflect on the loss before preparing for what comes next.

Layni Brandhorst led Toutle Lake with eight kills and Grace Hadaller added five. Ileigh Lynn turned in three kills and Haylie Coder finished with four digs.

“Lainey Dean (had) six digs in the back row on defense,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said. “Kendal Dean also needs to be credited for setting and defensive plays.”

Toutle Lake (0-4, 0-1 league) will try again for its first win on Tuesday at Adna.

Castle Rock (4-1) will play at Ilwaco on Monday.

Rainier knocks off Nea-Kah-Nie

RAINIER — The Columbians were able to keep the ball off the floor and Nea-Kah-Nie out of system often enough to take a 3-1 win Thursday in four sets by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19.

Rainier proved that the best defense is to never let your foe play offense at all. Lacey Makinson helped in that effort with nine aces in the win.

“Lots of good things happened tonight,” Rainier coach Angela Singleton said. “The girls were scrappy, fighting through each set. Neah-Kah-Nie came out strong and didn’t let up. Making us work for each point.”

Delaney Fortelney and Kendall Crape led the Columbians with seven kills each.

Rainier (4-3, 2-1 league) will play in a tournament at Estacada on Saturday. The Columbians will return to league play Tuesday at home against Corbett.