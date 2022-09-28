High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock gets everyone involved in sweep of White Salmon

CASTLE ROCK — Bailey Sibbett and Laynee Logan combined for nine kills to lead Castle Rock to a straight-set victory over White Salmon, Tuesday. The scores for the 1A TriCo League match were 25-16, 25-14 and 25-14.

Paige Ogden added six digs in a strong serve/receive performance.

“We came out strong tonight and dominated from the first serve,” Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes said. “Every single player made a great contribution tonight including the swing players who we brought up to join the team… I am very proud of the how we continue to push forward and create a fun-filled atmosphere inside our gym.”

Castle Rock (7-1) hosts King’s Way on Thursday.

Toutle Lake sweeps Loggers

ONALASKA — The Fighting Ducks had such a good time in Onalaska on Tuesday that they just might return for a trip to the Apple Harvest Festival this weekend. Toutle Lake got its first taste of the good life when they defeated the Loggers in three sets of Central 2B League volleyball action by scores of 25-10, 25-8, and 25-11.

The win was the first on the season for a Toutle Lake team that still garners respect from coaches around the state.

Grace Hadaller led the Ducks with three kills and four aces in the win. Layni Brandhorst and Ileigh Lynn each notched five kills.

Haylie Coder, Kendal Dean and Lynn all added three aces from the service stripe, with Dean posting two kills for good measure.

Toutle Lake (1-6, 1-1 league) will play at Rainier, Wash., on Thursday

Comets wipe away Willapa Valley

NASELLE — The Comets eked out a three-set sweep over Willapa Valley on Tuesday for a three-set sweep by scores of 26-24, 25-22, and 25-23 in 1B Columbia Valley League volleyball action.

Naselle managed to stay on the winning side of things despite having their setter on the bench for nearly the entire game.

“Brynn (Tarabochia) had to set today because Bella has a minor injury,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.

Colombo status is day-to-day, just as we all are, and she is expected to return to action later this week. In her stead Tarabochia did a fine job, posting 23 assists to go with six kills and a block.

Delaney Krager led the Comets’ offensive attack with 10 kills to go with two blocks. Lauren Katyryniuk added six kills and five aces in the win, and Kaylin Shrives filled up the statsheet with six kills, seven aces, six assists and a team-high 15 digs.

Naselle (5-2, 2-0 league) will play at Pe Ell on Thursday.

Three Rivers swamps Deaf School

VANCOUVER — The Eagles parlayed their momentum from a sweep of Winlock to start the week into another sweep on Tuesday, this time dispatching the Washington School for the Deaf 25-18, 25-18 and 25-15.

Kelsey Poyner led Three Rivers Christian with team-highs in assists (12) and aces (10). Evie Yanez added five kills in the win.

Three Rivers (4-2) will host Firm Foundation on Thursday.

Extra Points

- Ilwaco was swept by Ocosta on Tuesday. No stats or scores were reported.

- Scores and stats for Rainier and Clatskanie volleyball were not made available to The Daily News.