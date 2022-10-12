High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock falls to La Center in 1A TriCo tilt

CASTLE ROCK — Despite the strong efforts of Paige Kessler and Kynsi Bayes the Rockets fell to La Center in three sets in a battle for supremacy at the top of the 1A TriCo League. The scores were 25-17, 29-27 and 25-20 in favor of the Wildcats.

Kessler had a team-high nine kills, eight digs and four blocks at the net. Bayes contributed eight kills and eight digs for Castle Rock, while Samantha Farland delivered 20 assists and five kills.

“Tonight was a mental battle for us as we made mistakes at crucial times in the game that changed momentum for us,” Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes said. “We had to slightly deviate from our game plan and we struggled to find the combination to finish.”

Castle Rock (10-2, 5-1 league) will play at White Salmon on Thursday

Mossyrock rolls over Three Rivers

Mossyrock remained undefeated in 1B Columbia Valley League play with a three-set sweep of Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday night by scores of 25-4, 25-15 and 25-12.

“It was a tough game against the best team in our division,” Three Rivers Christian coach Amy Yanez said. "(Our) girls went into it intimidated and already in their own heads."

After getting torched in the first set the Eagles were able to compete with the Vikings the rest of the night. Evie Yanez and Jalley Carroll led Three Rivers with four kills. Setter Kelsey Poyner provided six assists.

"By the second and third sets they were able to shake it off and play good volleyball," Yanez said. "I’m super proud of them pulling it together and getting out of their own heads.”

Three Rivers Christian (6-4 4-4 league) will play at Columbia Adventist on Thursday.

Comets crush Firm Foundation

BATTLE GROUND — Naselle altered its roster Tuesday and let some youngers girls get in on the action in a 1B Columbia Valley League contest against Firm Foundation. The changeup didn't slow the Comets down at all, though, as they notched a sweep by scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-22.

"Since they only have a varsity team I got some of my JV players in quite a bit," Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.

Kaylin Shrives posted a team-high 12 kills to go with six digs and two assists for the Comets. Delaney Kragerud added 10 kills, 11 digs and four aces in the win while Lauren Katyryniuk posted six kills.

Bella Colombo kept the Comets swinging all nigh with 26 assists and eight digs. Brynn Tarabochia finished with five kills, five digs and four aces in the win.

Naselle (8-2) will play at Mossyrock on Thursday in a meeting of the league's two top teams.

Tigers hang on for win over Vernonia

CLATSKANIE — Sophomore Natalie Baker slammed 14 kills to steal the show on Senior Night and lead Clatskanie to a four-set win against Vernonia, Tuesday. The scores of the Special District 3 match were 25-19, 19-25, 25-13 and 25-21.

With the victory, the Tigers secured a place in the league playoffs which will commence next week.

Clatskanie senior setter Aliyah Ordway led the team with 13 assists and junior Jadee McLeod provided 10 digs to lead the defensive effort for the Tigers. Senior Kylie Thomas added three kills, three aces and seven digs.

Clatskanie (7-8, 7-6 league) will travel to Knappa to close out its regular season on Thursday.

Columbians take care of Neah-Kah-Nie

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — Rainier ran away with a league win over Nea-Kah-Nie on Tuesday with a sweep that featured scores of 25-11, 25-22 and 25-12.

"Kendall Crape had an outstanding night serving with five aces, passing all but one pass right to the setter, and had five blocks," Rainier coach Angela Singletons aid. "Lacey Makinson was also outstanding with 80 match sets resulting in 12 assists."

Rainier (7-9, 4-5) will hit the road again Thursday for a game at Corbett.