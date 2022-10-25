High School Volleyball Roundup: Castle Rock celebrates seniors by stopping Stevenson

CASTLE ROCK — The vibes were thick in LeBaron Gymnasium on Tuesday as the Rockets hosted Stevenson for senior night in 1A TriCo volleyball action. With the stakes cranked up by way of sentimentality Castle Rock was still able to take care of business in a four-set win over the Bulldogs by scores of 25-9, 20-25, 25-11, and 25-18.

While defending their home court the Rockets were also bidding adieu to seniors Paige Kessler and Samantha Farland in front of their home fans.

“I am so proud of both of my seniors as they have put their heart and soul into this program,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “They both continue to play at a high level and bring so much athleticism to the team.”

Farland marked the occasion in style with 33 assists, 18 service points and six kills. Kessler made sure to have a good time as well, notching a dozen kills along the way to the win.

Kynsi Bayes added eight kills, 12 digs and 13 service points for the Rockets, while Bailey Sibbet turned up 19 digs and accounted for eight service points.

“We came out on fire and dominated,” Coach Bayes said. “We hope to take that momentum into Thursday’s away game versus La Center.

The Rockets (14-2, 8-1 league) currently hold the second spot in the 1A TriCo standings. Thursday’s match will determine the league champion and top seeding to the district tournament.

Three Rivers can’t keep momentum at Valley

MENLO — One day after defeating Firm Foundation on the road, Three Rivers Christian lost its steam in a four-set defeat at the hands of Willapa Valley on Tuesday. The Eagles dropped the 1B Columbia Valley League volleyball match by scores of 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11

Evie Yanez led the Eagles in the loss with six kills and four assists.

“We won a set, which was better than we have done in the past with this team,” Three Rivers coach Amy Yanez said. “The girls lost because of their own errors. They got tired and couldn’t push through.”

Keira McGinley turned in five kills and two digs for the Eagles while Jailey Carrol posted three kills and two blocks. Kelsey Poyner added three kills and four assists in the loss.

Monday night was a different story entirely as Three Rivers swept Firm Foundation 25-22, 25-23, 25-17.

Evie Yanez once again led the Eagles with a dozen kills, while Poyner handed out 18 helpers. Beth Romanillos turned up 17 digs in the win and Carroll notched six blocks.

Three Rivers Christian (6-6, 4-6 league) currently holds the fifth spot in the league standings and will play at Naselle on Thursday.