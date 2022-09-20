 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
Prep Volleyball

High School Volleyball: Mark Morris makes quick work of Woodland

  • 0

WOODLAND — A recent focus on defense at practice paid off for Mark Morris on Tuesday evening in its three-set win at Woodland by scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-6.

Mark Morris returned to the court after a weekend sojourn to the Yakima SunDome Festival with its typical performance of stalwart passing and net play full intact. Coupled with a renewed attention to the defensive end, it was too much for a young, inexperienced Beavers side to handle.

A trio of seniors carried the Monarchs in the dominant three-set win. Hallie Watson had a 100 percent game passing off the serve/receive stage of play, Kendall Blondin had a game-high 17 assists and libero Madi Noel led with 14 digs.

“We had a talk about seeing what’s happening on the other side of the net and adjusting our defense accordingly,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “I think they executed that really well.”

People are also reading…

At the net, senior Reagan Wilkinson was superb against the Beavers, leading the Monarchs with 10 kills and five blocks. Her teammate Ali Millspaugh added nine kills and three blocks. The Monarchs were keyed by the passing of Watson, Blondin and Laney Frasier, who added 11 assists.

“Passing is a big thing that we focus on all the time,” Noel said. “We really work on staying focused and having good ball control on serve/receive.”

The Monarchs took control of their 2A Greater St. Helens League match with Woodland from point one of the first set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and quickly turning that into a 9-1 advantage as Woodland was simply unable to match the strong, fundamental aspects of Mark Morris’ play.

From there, Mark Morris cruised to a 25-8 first set win.

Woodland took its first lead of the match in the second set at 3-2, however it didn’t last long. Monarchs senior Isabella Merzoian went on a seven-point service run as the Monarchs built their advantage out to 10-3 before yielding the serve back to their opponent. Mark Morris eventually took the second set 25-10 as the Beavers’ ball-control errors continued to plague them deeper into the match.

The third set saw Mark Morris sophomore Analiz Birrueta go on a 13-point service run in building an 18-2 lead before closing the match out with a 25-6 win.

Hewitt pointed out Watson’s perfect night passing as a key for her team as they prepare for the stretch run of league play at the postseason beyond.

“When we play big teams when we go to State, we have to be able to terminate off of serve/receive," Hewitt said. "That is a huge focus of ours. We can’t give (other teams) chances. So we have to have a pass off serve/receive that allows us to do that.”

As for the Beavers, coach Danielle Hutton is managing an inexperienced squad that is working hard to get better every day it steps on the court.

“This is a very new team, it’s a very young team,” Hutton said. “So they just have a lot of room to grow, which is great. We’re going to see a lot of progress over this season. We’re going to see a lot of growth which is all we can ask for."

Dasha Vasilenko led Woodland with three kills and six digs. Sydney George added two kills and six digs in the loss, while Tessa Traffie notched two kills.

“We’re focusing on being well-rounded and getting better in every aspect of our game.”

Mark Morris (4-1) will return to the court on Tuesday when it hosts Ridgefield. Woodland (2-3) will make the short travel to Ridgefield on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2B High School Football: Toledo rushes all over Toutle Lake

2B High School Football: Toledo rushes all over Toutle Lake

Behind a strong rushing attack, Toledo powered past Toutle Lake 67-14 in the 2B Central League matchup Thursday at Ted Hippi Field. Senior running back Geoffrey Glass ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Eli Weeks added three touchdowns and an interception.

High School Cross Country: Runners unite at Jack n' Jill Invite

High School Cross Country: Runners unite at Jack n' Jill Invite

R.A. Long senior Kailey Beaudoin won the girls' varsity race with a time of 20:51.0 in the 5,000-meter Jack and Jill cross country invite held at Lake Sacajawea, Saturday morning. On the boys side, Timothy Bradshaw ran away from the field with an impressive time of 16:54.9. La Center won the boys team event with 61 points and Woodland won the girls portion, finishing one point better than hosts R.A. Long.

High School Volleyball: Kalama gets fundamental in 4-set win at Castle Rock

High School Volleyball: Kalama gets fundamental in 4-set win at Castle Rock

Kalama defeated Castle Rock in four sets, Wednesday, in a non-conference volleyball match between undefeated squads. Irene Martinez led the Chinooks with 14 kills and Rhegan O'Neil dished out a game-high 37 assists. Paige Kessler was all over the court for the Rockets in the loss. She finished with nine kills and 11 digs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News