High School Volleyball: Kelso edges Mark Morris to win Monarch Challenge

A long day on the court for Kelso finally ended a little after 6 p.m., Saturday, when it hung on to defeat Mark Morris in a cross-river championship volleyball showdown at the Monarch Challenge. Saturday. The set scores were 25-17, 18-25, with the third set tie-breaker tilting 15-11 in favor of the girls from the other side of the bridges.

The two senior-laden local squads waged battle in the early evening after each team cruised through pool play and the first two rounds of bracket play. Of a 21 combined sets played through the first five games, the two teams dropped just one, with Kelso falling 25-15 to Skyview in set two of its semifinal match.

Unfortunately, after a full day in the gymnasium precious few fans hung around to watch what was a compelling championship match between two teams separated by two miles, one river and one division.

The 2A Monarchs and 3A Hilanders don’t play during the 2022 regular season schedule, nor will they meet in the postseason since they are a division apart by classification. It was a shame then, that so few were on hand to see perhaps the best match in the area all season.

The two teams traded side-outs through the first 20 points of the first set before Kelso began to assert its dominance. Kelso went on a 13-4 run to take the first set 25-17. The Monarchs answered with a strong second set behind the play of junior hitter Ali Millspaugh and their passing. Mark Morris went up 16-8 and held on to win 25-18.

The third set tiebreaker was tight, but ultimately Kelso kicked aside each Monarch rally to win 15-11. The trio of Olivia Chiltion, Pressley Nippert and Josie McNew were a collective force all day for the Hilanders, carrying the team through a 10-hour day while missing three starters to illness and injury.

“What makes me most proud is the way the group is so resilient and adjusted,” Kelso head coach Michelle Mury said of her team being unfazed by playing without key rotational players. “They told me, ‘We got this, coach.’ And I’m up all night trying to figure out how we’re going to configure this lineup with three starters out."

Royal Grafton played six rotations for the Hilanders and was outstanding all day in both phases of the game. She was instrumental in the serve/receive phase and setting up top hitters Nippert and Chilton.

Both teams started pool play in the 16-team challenge at 8 a.m. and cruised through without dropping a set. Matched up on opposite sides of the 8-team single-elimination bracket, they ultimately met as the two best teams of the day.

Mark Morris swept a pool that included W.F. West, Heritage and Stevenson while Kelso laid waste to Pendleton, Hockinson and Seton Catholic. The Monarchs then dispatched Anacortes, followed by a win over the 1A TriCo top dogs from Castle Rock in two straight sets before hooking up with the Hilanders.

Kelso, meanwhile, went through Kingston and Skyview in bracket play, the latter of which pushed them to a third set tiebreak after taking the second set 25-15. It was the Hilanders worst loss of the day (their only other being to Mark Morris in the second set of the championship (25-18).

The key for any side that had visions of reaching the championship was energy. And sustaining it. Kelso – along with the hosts from Mark Morris – did a great job of getting through its matches quickly to preserve as much energy as it could.

“We’re on energy conservation so let’s beat the team quickly so we can save some energy for the next game,” Mury said. “Sit down, drink your water, (get some) nourishment. Just basically trying to energy control.”

Castle Rock also showed well on the day by reaching the semifinal against Mark Morris. But once there the Rockets succumbed in two sets to the Monarchs, 25-14 and 25-23.

Despite the loss to the hosts, who are one classification larger, Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes was pleased with the overall performance of her squad.

“I love coming to this tournament. We’ve been coming for years,” Bayes said. “It prepares you to adjust on the fly. I feel so much more confident with this group of players after their performance today as we continue pushing forward in our league play.”

Woodland also participated in the 23rd annual Monarch Challenge at Ted M. Natt Court. The Beavers won two of their six sets in pool play, beating Kingston 25-22 and Battle Ground 25-18. But after being swept by Castle Rock, it failed to advance out of pool play.

Kelso, Mark Morris, Castle Rock and Woodland all return to league play on Tuesday.