High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

KALAMA — Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad has announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Now, she is hoping to leave Kalama in the best way possible – with another State title. The team is 7-0 and currently ranked second in state among 2B schools.

“I’ve had a lot of success and accomplishments and I want to end my career here on a high note,” Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said.

Kalama is a senior-laden team coming off a strong State tournament run in 2021. It’s a squad that brings back a ton of experience and high hopes along with it. One of those seniors is Chinooks setter, and coach O’Neil’s daughter, Rhegan O’Neil.

“This is my fifteenth season as head coach and my daughter’s senior year, I’ve had a lot of success through the last fifteen years,” Jeni O’Neil said. “When I first started coaching my daughter was in a front pack as I was coaching on the sidelines. Now, she’s a senior and graduating and I feel like it’s that bittersweet time.”

Along with her daughter Rhegan, coach O’Neil is coaching the final season of a group of six seniors she’s seen grow up from their earliest years. Alena Ross, Bailey Drabek, Irene Martinez, Ella Capen and Kendal Collins have been a big part of her life for years.

“With six seniors who grew up with us, grew up in our home, it’s really special because they’ve worked really hard over the last four years to come out here their senior year and leave it all out on the court (to) make it their best year,” O’Neil said. “They are committed to do that with me and they talk a lot about making mine, and their last year in Kalama, the best one yet.”

There’s certainly no obvious reason why Kalama can’t go out on top. With a strong defense, veteran leadership and an outstanding group of hitters, the Chinooks have the necessary ingredients for yet another deep State run.

Could the Chinooks send their coach off with a State title?

“It would be unbelievable to end that way,” O’Neil said. “Top four is the goal.”

One of O’Neil’s long time coaching rivals in the Central 2B League knows how hard coach O’Neil has worked over the years and wishes her the best.

“Coaching isn’t always full of thanks and it’s a lot of hard work,” Wahkiakum head coach Kayli Hurley said. “I’m happy for her… She’s put in years, fed blood, sweat and tears into that program and it shows. I hope she gets to follow Rhegan into her collegiate career and enjoy watching her play.”