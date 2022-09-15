High School Volleyball: Kalama gets fundamental in 4-set win at Castle Rock

In a battle of undefeated teams with State trophy aspirations the Kalama Chinooks proved better fundamentally, at least at this early stage in the season, in a four-set non-league win at Castle Rock.

Behind 37 assists from senior setter Rhegan O’Neil and 20 digs from 5-foot-4 senior Bailey Drabek, the 2B Chinooks earned win over the 1A Rockets via set scores 25-22, 25-21, 16-25 and 25-8, Wednesday, on LeBaron Court.

The ball control on the defensive end was solid through all four sets for Kalama which keyed the offensive attack from its trio of elite outside hitters in Alena Ross, Irene Martinez and Ella Capen with great passing.

“We take pride on defense, keeping the ball off the floor. I believe that’s how you win,” Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We have versatile hitters, but if you can’t keep the ball off the floor, it’s no good to them.”

Kalama took the first two sets which played out in a similar and competitive fashion. The Chinooks opened a 7-2 lead in the first and never trailed from that point, though Castle Rock drew within two points at 17-15 and was constantly within four.

A sequence late in the set saw Ella Capen block the Rockets lead outside hitter Paige Kessler at the net for the 24th point and then deliver the kill shot for the final point. Capen finished with eight kills on the night.

The second set saw the Rockets open a 6-2 lead before the Chinooks answered, tying the score at 12 and then ripping off an 8-2 run to take a 20-14 hold on the set. Kessler and the Rockets made it close again before falling 25-21.

The Rockets were able to make a match of it by taking the third set 25-16 as they pulled away from an 8-8 tie to lead 12-8 and then 23-15 in large part due to the all-around effort of Kessler, the team’s 5-foot-11 senior hitter. Kessler never left the floor over the course of the four sets as she piled up a team-high nine kills to go with 11 digs. Her tireless effort on both ends of the floor where she was seen constantly diving for digs or leaping to block shots at the net, paid off in leading the Rockets to the do-or-die third set win.

Kessler had help from junior Laynee Logan and senior Samantha Farland. Logan chipped in 10 digs and Farland led the Rockets with 26 assists.

Castle Rock head coach Jeana Bayes believed the team’s passing was much sharper in the third set win.

“We had stronger passing,” Bayes said. “Definitely better ball control and we were able to put the ball where they were not.”

Watching the two sides over four sets, the difference between the two teams both in defensive positioning and ball control was apparent. Castle Rock shot itself in the foot with unforced errors, typically manifesting as wide or long shots caused by errant passes.

“I think that we controlled the match by our energy and by our communication with each other,” Coach O’Neil said. “We had a little bit of a lull in the third set with that and I think that’s how they capitalized in the win."

The fourth set saw Kalama surge out to a 7-0 lead and coast from there. As each successive point was tallied on the Chinooks side, the Castle Rock team grew tighter and tighter on the court. The Rockets suffered untimely errors in their defensive receiving and shot placement which helped the Chinooks pull away to a comfortable 25-8 final set win.

“Between the third and fourth set, I said, ‘Listen. (If) we stay organized and we stay in control, and you do that and work together, we will win.’ And they did," Coach O'Neil said.

Martinez delivered a game-high 14 kills to pace the Chinooks while Ross added nine.

Bayes also credited Kalama’s defense and ball control as the difference in the match between the two sides.

“What won them the game is their defense,” Bayes said. “Their serve/receive is stellar and so their setter didn’t have to move around. Our serve/receive was extremely weak tonight. We know that’s an area that we have to work on… We weren’t able to get the ball where we needed to feed the hitters.”

Castle Rock (3-1) returns to its home court on Thursday against Toutle Lake for its third match in three days.

The Rockets won a tight, four-set match with Black Hills Tuesday. This stretch of games for Castle Rock is providing coach Bayes the opportunity to optimize her lineup.

“We’re still working on lineups. Still making those changes to see what works best for us,” Bayes said after Wednesday’s defeat.

Meanwhile, Kalama (4-0) remains undefeated and will host Woodland for their 8-Mile War on Friday.