High School Track & Field: Toledo wins 38 ribbons at Selah

SELAH — The Toledo High School track and field team made the most of its trip over the Cascade Mountains over the weekend by earning 38 ribbons at the Ramos Relays Invitational in Selah on Saturday.

Wyatt Nef headlined the Riverhawks' exploits by setting a new personal record in javelin with a toss of 161 feet. Nef already held the top mark in the state prior to his new PR. Behind him the final rankings, seniors Ethan McAleny and Damion Soto came in third and fourth an inch apart at 123 feet, 2 inches, and 123 feet, 1 inch, respectively.

Joshill Tilton also found his way to the winners circle with a discus heave of 122-feet, 6 inches.

Rounding out the top-three finishers for the Riverhawks, freshman Treyton Mary took second in the 1,600 meters (4:59.0), Conner Olmstead came in third in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), and Olmstead, Jordan Mckenzie, Tyler Harris, and Marty took third in the 4x400 relay (3:45.04).

Karley Harris had the best finish on the girls' side for Toledo, earning fourth in the 1,600 meters in 6:40.95. Lyndzie Filla finished fifth in the javelin with a throw of 92 feet.

