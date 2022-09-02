High School Sports: N2 Media brings the 'boom-shakalaka' back to broadcasting

Nick Sisson is a local broadcaster and it shows in the best of ways.

He created the N2 Media (Northwest News). In the hopes of getting more eyes on the talent that grows wild in Southwest Washington. He was raised in Kelso, went to Kelso High and Lower Columbia College, so he knows the struggles that local athletes face to get eyes on them.

While the brand has been around more than a year now, the operation of N2 is set to change in the first weeks of the fall high school sports season. This year, the broadcast company will be switching to a platform called Uscreen.

Over the course of time, the N2 Media group has broadcasted 150 events including football, soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, golf and even a swim meet. The group will broadcast R. A. Long games and will bounce over to Mark Morris and Ridgefield as well. When it comes time for the district tournaments, N2 will also see the 2A Evergreen Conference in crossover action.

Viewing fees are $0.99 per game, or viewers can opt for a subscription priced at $3.99 per month.

Their goal is to keep the price affordable for family members who may not be able to make the games, so they can watch from the comforts of their living room. N2 also is planning to help host a free Twitter discussion on high school football throughout Western Washington all season long, together with RecruitRadarPNW, Devin Record and Matt Evans of Evans Rankings.

Local companies can also sign up to sponsor broadcasts or have a custom commercial for their business. Until N2 settles in to its new home on Uscreen, the broadcasts can be accessed on Facebook, including Friday’s Week 1 football contest between Castle Rock and R.A. Long at Longview Memorial Stadium.