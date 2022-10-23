High School Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long defeats Hockinson, moves into second place

The steady play of Kathryn Chapin and Alice Anderson carried R.A. Long to a 3-1 win over Hockinson in the 2A Greater St. Helens League battle, Saturday. The three points earned moved the Lumberjills ahead of Ridgefield in the 2A GSHL standings.

After falling behind 1-0 early when Hockinson connected on a ball inside the seventh minute to beat Lumberjills keeper Kendra Chapin, the Jills responded quickly as Anderson found Kathryn Chapin in between Hawks defenders to tie the score at 1-1 in the 12th minute.

Kathryn Chapin was taken down inside the penalty box by Hockinson late in the first half and Chapin cooly converted from the spot to give the Jills a 2-1 lead in the 37th minute.

Hockinson fought back in the second half with strong midfield play that would test the back four of R.A. Long led by Emily Anderson, Kasinda Page, Addison Hartley and Madison Fierst. Turned out the Jills’ back line was up to the task.

“I have to give props to Addison, Maddie, Emily and Kasinda for denying a really dynamic attacking team,” R.A. Long head coach Taylor Wallace said.

R.A. Long tacked on a late goal to create a bigger cushion for Jills goalkeeper Kendra Chapin to work with. She finished with four key saves.

R.A. Long (11-3-1, 10-2 league) returns to the pitch on Monday at Washougal.

Rockets on a roll, fire away on fort

CASTLE ROCK — Siena Flint scored a hat trick to carry the Rockets to their second consecutive 1A TriCo League victory by punishing Fort Vancouver 6-1, Saturday.

Four days after scoring a goal against White Salmon, freshman forward Sara Johnson added two more against Fort Vancouver and her senior teammate Elieriq Cole found the net for the second consecutive game.

Castle Rock (5-6, 2-5 league) is scheduled to return to the pitch Tuesday when it hosts La Center.

Beavers blanked by Columbia River

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls soccer team dropped a 2A GSHL match to Columbia River by a score of 4-0 on Saturday.

Andi Buckley scored two goals and notched an assist for the Rapids. Rachel Haggerty and Avah Eslinger added goals in the win.

Woodland (5-10, 3-9 league) will host Mark Morris on Monday for a game that was twice postponed last week due to wildfire smoke.