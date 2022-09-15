 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Slowpitch Roundujp

High School Slowpitch Softball Roundup: R.A. Long mercy-rules Washougal on Opening Day

Softball stock bucket

A mess of softballs try to blend in with their environment outside of a dugout.

 Jordan Nailon

The Lumberjills slowpitch softball team opened the season with a bang on Wednesday. It would be even more accurate to say that R.A. Long opened the season with a whole bunch of bangs and a pile of runs as it slugged its way to a 10-o win over Washougal in five innings.

“Ava Rodman had a great day at the plate going 3-for-3 and had 3 RBIs,” RAl coach Josh Donaldson said. “She is seeing the ball well and starting the season right where she left off at the end of last slowpitch season.”

Nicole Walker pitched a complete game for the Jills, allowing just six hits over five innings. She also added two hits and an RBI from her spot as the two-hole hitter in the lineup.

“Jadyn terry and Lily Mattison were huge on offense with two hits apiece and even more influential on the defensive side,” Donaldson added. “Jadyn is like the captain of the infield at short and Lily leads the outfield as our river/left-center fielder. Both made multiple amazing defensive plays to complete the shut out.”

Freshman Malia Byrnes had an impressive debut with a 3-for-3 day at the plate while making every play that came her way at first base.

R.A. Long (1-0) will play at Columbia River on Monday.

Monarchs rebuffed by Columbia River

The Mark Morris girl slowpitch team found itself in a big hole right out of the chute Wednesday and didn’t bring enough shovels to dig out in a 12-4 loss to Columbia River.

The Rapids scored five runs in the first frame and led 8-0 after three innings. The visitors added four more in the sixth inning to land on a dozen runs.

“Bats were silent until the fourth inning when Emily Foytack hit a solo home run to get it started,” MM coach Chris Mejia said.

Foytack finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Natalie Mejia added a two-run home run for the hosts just one batter later to pump some life into the Monarchs.

Mejia, Megan Jenkins and Grace Woodbridge all finished 2-for-3 at the plate for Mark Morris.

“We were flat today and they were not,”

Mark Morris (2-1) was set for a quick turnaround with a game at home against Heritage on Thursday.

Kelso out-slugs Heritage

VANCOUVER — The two-way play of senior Lexi Grumbois carried Kelso to a 18-5 win over Heritage on Wednesday in the 3A Greater St. Helen’s League slowpitch softball game.

Grumbois pitched seven innings and delivered at the plate with a three-hit game including a double and three RBI. Sophomore Hannah Currence tripled and homered while senior Bre Foster finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.

