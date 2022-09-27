High School Slowpitch Softball Roundup: Kelso bats power Lassies to doubleheader sweep over Heritage

The Lassies’ bats were hot in the early fall sun, Monday, defeating Heritage 14-2 an 14-6 in a slowpitch softball tilt at Tam O’Shanter Park.

Kelso hammered out 16 hits to defeat the Timberwolves by mercy rule, with Lexi Grumbois leading the way at the plate. Grumbois hammered out three hits, including a home run and a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs to her name. She also pitched all five innings to earn the win.

Hannah Currence added three hits, with one double in the bunch, three runs scored and two runs driven in. Bregan Ruhland whacked two doubles, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Mykella Kennedy chipped in two hits, one of which was a double, and two runs.

And that wasn’t all. Bre Foster drove in a run and scored two runs with one hit. Lilee Sanders added a double and drove in a run, while Emma Fowler drove in a run with one hit.

Not all wins are created equal, and Kelso showed they know how to get it done in a variety of ways after falling behind 3-0 in their second game against the T-Wolves. A five run frame in the bottom half of the first inning put the Lassies back on track and a four spot in the second frame pushed the hosts into winning territory.

Grumbois pitched five innings with Kennedy tossing one herself to keep things interesting.

Grumbois homered and legged out a double while driving in three runs in the win. Kennedy added three hits, including a triple, while driving in two runs and scoring two herself. Maddy Wood added two hits and three runs for Kelso.

Kelso (8-0) is set to play a doubleheader at Battle Ground on Wednesday before hosting R.A. Long on Thursday.

Lumberjills take two from Washougal

WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long went to east Clark County on found a pair of wins, Monday, defeating Washougal 8-2 and 6-0 in slowpitch softball action.

Jadyn Terry led the Lumberjills at the plate in the opener with three hits, three runs and an RBI. Maddie Taylor added a pair of singles and two RBIs, with Ava Rodman and Shoshana Robeson also tallying two hits each.

Nicole Walker took care of the pitching duties, allowing two unearned runs on the way to the win.

“This is her second year pitching for us and she is really finding her rhythm,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said. “She will be an amazing asset to our team for years to come.”

In the nightcap Lily Mattison got the RAL offense primed with three hits, including a double, and a run scored. Malia Byrnes and Dyna Gomez each added two hits and drove in a run for the Jills.

“Maddie Taylor had the hit of the game with a shot to the gap that the right fielder couldn’t get to, it rolled to the fence and she ended up with an inside the park homerun,” Donaldson noted.

R.A. Long (10-0) will host Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday for the Lumberjills senior night festivities.

Monarchs sleepy in losses to River

VANCOUVER — A slow start proved to be foreshadowing for Mark Morris on Monday as the slowptich softball team dropped a doubleheader to Columbia River by scores of 13-7 and 11-7 at the VGSA Complex.

Natalie Mejia led the Monarchs in the opener with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate that included a home run. Megan Jenkins was also perfect in four trips to the plate while Karly Grothoff finished 2-for-3.

In the rematch Jenkins and Sydney Nelson each finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Cheyenne Wagner added two hits in the loss.

“After a long weekend it took a while to get started… and by the time we started hitting it was just too late in both games,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “On a bright spot, our defense was playing good. The Rapids were just hitting gaps when it counted.”

Mark Morris (9-3) will host Battle Ground for a doubleheader on Thursday.