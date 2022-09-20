 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Slopwpitch Roundup

High School Slowpitch Roundup: R.A. Long takes two from Columbia River

Softball stock bucket

A mess of softballs try to blend in with their environment outside of a dugout.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — The Lumberjills’ slowpitch softball team could have been confused with the drama club Monday as they mounted a come-from-behind victory in the nightcap of a doubleheader sweep over Columbia River. The first game fell in favor of R.A. Long by a score of 7-2 before the Jills used some late game heroics to win 7-5 in the rematch.

Nicole Walker pitched six shutout innings in the opener for R.A. Long.

Four Lumberjills turned in multiple hit games to back up their pitcher, including the hurler herself. Ava Rodman, Lily Mattison, and Maddie Taylor joined Walker with the big sticks in the win to open the day.

R.A. Long coach Josh Donaldson tabbed Lily Mattison and Jadyn Terry as defensive standouts in the game.

“This team might not hit the homeruns that the last couple years’ teams have hit, but we run well, play good defense and never quit fighting,” Donaldson said.

In the second game R.A. Long found itself trailing 5-1 after five innings before rallying for the win. Jadyn Terry posted three hits and two RBIs to help power the comeback. Ava Rodman added two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Jills.

“The play of the game came from 10-hitter Maddie Taylor who had a two out, two RBI triple in the top of the 6th to tie the game and give (us) the mojo that they wouldn’t give up,” Donaldson said.

With the game tied Walker led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Terry. Rodman then gave the Jills an insurance run with a single to score Terry.

“Both games were great team wins and especially the second game where we had to dig deep and finger back from a slow start,” Donaldson said.

R.A. Long (5-0) and Mark Morris (6-1)will face off with Mark Morris at 7th Ave. Park on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Monarchs’ bats get hot at Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris swept a doubleheader over Hudson’s Bay on Monday by scores of 22-8 and 11-4.

“Karly Grothoff went the distance in the first game and Adyson Baxter went the distance in the second,” MM coach Chris Mejia said.

The Monarchs posted nine runs in the sixth inning of the first game to push the contest beyond a shadow of a doubt..

“In the second we had a break out in the first two innings with Natalie Mejia capping it off with a grand slam,” Coach Mejia said. “The bats were just working today. The pitcher was throwing strikes and we were hitting them.”

Mark Morris will host R.A. Long on Wednesday.

Kelso KO’s Evergreen in double dip

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls slowpitch softball team took a pair of wins from Evergreen on Monday, dropping the Plainsmen 10-4 in the opener and 8-1 in the nightcap.

Mykella Kennedy led the Hilanders’ offense in the first game with two hits and three RBIs. Bre Foster added a hit and two RBIs in the win, while Lilee Sanders earned praise from her coach, Jennifer Hamilton, for a stout defensive effort.

Lexi Grumbois powered the Kelso offense in the rematch, going 2-for-3 with her first home run of the season. Hannah Currence added a double and two RBIs in the win, with Savannah Ulman driving in a run and notching a double.

“Mykella Kennedy (earned) her first win as pitcher,” noted Hamilton.

Kelso (3-0) was set to host Hudson’s Bay for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

