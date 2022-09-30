High School Slowpitch Roundup: R.A. Long takes double-header over Kelso

R.A. Long scored three runs in extra innings to defeat Kelso in the first game of a doubleheader, Thursday afternoon despite falling behind 4-0 after the first inning at Tam O'Shanter Park.

With the game knotted up 7-7 after seven innings, the Lumberjills scored three runs within the international tiebreaker rules in the eighth inning and held on for the win. Jadyn Terry led the Lumberjills at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI and Ava Rodman went 2-for-4 with three RBI as the Jills outhit Kelso 16-9 in game 1.

Lexi Grumbois led the Hilanders in Game 1 at the plate as she went 3-for-3 with three RBI. She also pitched four innings and yielded two earned runs on nine hits. Kelso had five errors in the game which enabled the Jills to score four unearned runs.

There was a scary moment for the Jills in the first inning when pitcher Nicole Walker and first baseman Malia Byrnes collided on an infield fly. Byrnes had to exit the game with a sore jaw and the injury was felt by the entire team as they saw their teammate crumple to the ground.

The second game of the doubleheader saw the Lumberjills build a 4-0 lead through three innings and then pull away with 10 unanswered runs from the fifth inning on to beat the Hilanders going away, 14-3.

Byrnes came through at the plate, sore jaw and all, to go 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Allie St. Germain helped the Lumberjill cause as well in a 3-for-5 game with four RBI. Lily Mattison and Ava Rodman also had three hits for the Jills.

“The girls had a great day and I love that we were able to use the momentum from game one to fuel game two,” Kelso coach Josh Donaldson said. “Kelso is a good team and that first one could have went either way... They have tons of really athletic girls who know how to play the game right.”

R.A. Long (13-0) will host Mark Morris on Monday.

Kelso (8-4, 7-2) will play at Mountain View next Wednesday.

Monarchs splits double dip with Battle Ground

Emily Foytack delivered a walk-off double to lead Mark Morris to a 6-5 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Battle Ground, Thursday. The two teams went on to split the twin bill when Battle Ground won 7-5 in Game 2 at 7th Avenue Park.

Foytack finished 2-for-4 with a double and home run in the Game 1 win. Sydney Nelson went 3-for-4 and Megan Jenkins was 2-for-4 while Adyson Baxter pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Battle Ground pulled out the victory in Game 2 with five runs in the fifth inning. Foytack added a home run in the second game to give her two on the day.

Mark Morris (9-5) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at R.A. Long on Monday.