 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Prep Slowpitch Roundup

High School Slowpitch Roundup: R.A. Long takes double-header over Kelso

  • 0
Softball stock bat rack

A lineup of softballs wait their turn to see some action.

 Jordan Nailon

R.A. Long scored three runs in extra innings to defeat Kelso in the first game of a doubleheader, Thursday afternoon despite falling behind 4-0 after the first inning at Tam O'Shanter Park.

With the game knotted up 7-7 after seven innings, the Lumberjills scored three runs within the international tiebreaker rules in the eighth inning and held on for the win. Jadyn Terry led the Lumberjills at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI and Ava Rodman went 2-for-4 with three RBI as the Jills outhit Kelso 16-9 in game 1.

Lexi Grumbois led the Hilanders in Game 1 at the plate as she went 3-for-3 with three RBI. She also pitched four innings and yielded two earned runs on nine hits. Kelso had five errors in the game which enabled the Jills to score four unearned runs.

There was a scary moment for the Jills in the first inning when pitcher Nicole Walker and first baseman Malia Byrnes collided on an infield fly. Byrnes had to exit the game with a sore jaw and the injury was felt by the entire team as they saw their teammate crumple to the ground.

People are also reading…

The second game of the doubleheader saw the Lumberjills build a 4-0 lead through three innings and then pull away with 10 unanswered runs from the fifth inning on to beat the Hilanders going away, 14-3.

Byrnes came through at the plate, sore jaw and all, to go 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Allie St. Germain helped the Lumberjill cause as well in a 3-for-5 game with four RBI. Lily Mattison and Ava Rodman also had three hits for the Jills.

“The girls had a great day and I love that we were able to use the momentum from game one to fuel game two,” Kelso coach Josh Donaldson said. “Kelso is a good team and that first one could have went either way... They have tons of really athletic girls who know how to play the game right.”

R.A. Long (13-0) will host Mark Morris on Monday.

Kelso (8-4, 7-2) will play at Mountain View next Wednesday.

Monarchs splits double dip with Battle Ground

Emily Foytack delivered a walk-off double to lead Mark Morris to a 6-5 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Battle Ground, Thursday. The two teams went on to split the twin bill when Battle Ground won 7-5 in Game 2 at 7th Avenue Park.

Foytack finished 2-for-4 with a double and home run in the Game 1 win. Sydney Nelson went 3-for-4 and Megan Jenkins was 2-for-4 while Adyson Baxter pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Battle Ground pulled out the victory in Game 2 with five runs in the fifth inning. Foytack added a home run in the second game to give her two on the day.

Mark Morris (9-5) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at R.A. Long on Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States two years running. Now at 4.8 million players nationwide according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a growth of 40 percent over the last two years. Here in Longview, 96 people are members of the Longview Pickleball Club which needs more infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News