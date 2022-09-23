High School Slowpitch Roundup: Byrnes bangs the gong in R.A. Long's double-dip sweep over Union

R.A. Long beat Union in both games of a double-header Thursday afternoon. The Lumberjills won 10-5 in the first game and then walked off Union 8-7 in the rematch.

Jadyn Terry led R.A. Long with a pair of 4-for-4 games, going 8-for-8 on the day.

“Jaydn was everywhere today,” R.A. Long head coach Josh Donaldson said. “She came up and smashed line drive after line drive every at-bat. She used her senior leadership to calm everyone’s nerves and led from the plate and with her glove.”

In Game 1, Lily Mattison went 3-for-4 and drove in a run while Grace Bert hit the ball hard with a single and three RBIs to her name. Ava Rodman had two hits and two RBIs.

In the second game, the Lumberjills came into the bottom of the sixth inning down two runs, 7-5. Malia Byrnes delivered a walk-off RBI-single down the left-field line to score Rodman from second and allow R.A. Long to complete the double-header sweep of Union. Byrnes finished with three RBIs in the game.

“That’s two great come-from-behind wins this week," Donaldson said. "(It) feels good to know we can win with early wins, but also come from behind when we are tested.”

Freshman Allie St. Germain, provied a big boost from the 8-hole in the lineup, turning in two key hits and four RBIs to lead the Lumberjills to the one-run win.

“We brought Allie up this week and she is continually getting better and improving her skills,” said Donaldson. “It was nice for her to have two multiple-hit games today.”

R.A. Long (8-0) travels to Washougal for a double-header, Monday.

Monarchs get revenge on Lumberjills JV

One day after dropping an unwieldy affair to R.A. Long in 2A GSHL varsity action the Monarchs were back at it again with their red and black rivals, this time defeating the Lumberjills' JV squad 15-3 and 22-0 for a bit of revenge.

"(We) had little time to sit and dwell on yesterday’s letdown," MM coach Chris Mejia said. "Multiple Monarchs had hits today and Adyson Baxter toed the rubber for both games. The bats came back with a vengeance today and we took advantage of key opportunities."

R.A. Long has two teams playing in the league this season. After Prairie folded their team just before the season started the Lumberjills stepped in to take over the Falcons' spot on the schedule.

"AJ Greene pitched well in the first game and Shoshana Robeson played great on both sides of the ball," RAL coach Josh Donaldson reported. "These girls are getting so much better and keep battling against all varsity teams as the lone JV team in the league."

Mark Morris (8-2) will host Columbia River for a doubleheader on Monday.