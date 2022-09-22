High School Slowpitch: R.A. Long survives errors, Mark Morris power surge, for rivalry win

There were 15 errors and four home runs but in the end all that mattered to the Lumberjills was the final score. Playing at 7th Avenue Park, Wednesday, it was R.A. Long that emerged from the fray with a 17-11 win over Mark Morris in a slowpitch softball spectacle.

Natalie Mejia blasted two home runs for the Monarchs, with Emily Foytack leaving the yard as well and Megan Jenkins legging out an inside the park home run. But the Lumberjills used a methodical offensive approach to come out on top.

Jadyn Terry, Ava Rodman, Grace Bert and Breyell Box all notched three hits for the Lumberjills. Box drove in three runs to lead the RAL offense.

“(We) hit the ball all over the field and ran the bases great,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said.

Specifically, it was Bert who stood out amongst her peers. With a 3-for-5 effort at the plate, and three RBIs, she earned high praise from her skipper, who called her “the start of the show”.

“Grace has really been working on her hitting at practice and made it count today,” Donaldson said.

Late summer conditions in the field gave both defenses fits, with the Jills accounting for nine of those miscues. The lumpy playing surface gave the game a pinball feel as the teams combined for 28 runs.

“Defensively it was a rough night but the field was in less than stellar condition,” Donaldson said. “The outfield was super dry, hard, and not very flat. Which led to bad hops and unpredictable bounces.”

Foytack and Mejia each finished 3-for-4 on the day for the Monarchs. Cheyenne Wagner added two hits in the loss.

“The bats were hot but the defense was not,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “However, the girls held their heads up and made it a heck of a fight. I was real proud of how the girls played today.”

Mark Morris (6-2) will host Columbia River for a doubleheader on Monday.

The win for the Lumberjills left their perfect record intact (6-0), with a doubleheader at home against Union on the docket for Thursday.