High School Slowpitch: R.A. Long brings the lumber, shuts out Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long shut out Hudson’s Bay 12-0, in five innings Wednesday behind a 3-for-3 day from Maddie Taylor to remain undefeated on the season.
Taylor drove in four runs and played sensational defense in left field to help the Lumberjills to the win. Malia Byrnes, Ava Rodman and Zoe Coble all added two hits to the R.A. Long tally.
“We had been in a little hitting slump the past couple games but we spent a lot of time at practice working on solid contact,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said. “”Everyone had solid contact today… I mean everyone… Even the girls who didn’t have hits, hit it hard (but) just right at people.”
Nicole Walker was strong on the mound and at the plate, delivering two hits and driving in three runs.
“We are finding our groove at the right time,” Donaldson added.”
R.A. Long (11-0) was scheduled for a doubleheader at Kelso on Thursday before taking on Mark Morris, Monday.