 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Prep Slowpitch

High School Slowpitch: R.A. Long brings the lumber, shuts out Hudson’s Bay

  • 0
Softball stock wet ball in dugout

A softball rests on a wet dugout floor in between innings at a local diamond. The ball was put to use warming up an outfielder shortly after this photo was taken.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long shut out Hudson’s Bay 12-0, in five innings Wednesday behind a 3-for-3 day from Maddie Taylor to remain undefeated on the season.

Taylor drove in four runs and played sensational defense in left field to help the Lumberjills to the win. Malia Byrnes, Ava Rodman and Zoe Coble all added two hits to the R.A. Long tally.

“We had been in a little hitting slump the past couple games but we spent a lot of time at practice working on solid contact,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said. “”Everyone had solid contact today… I mean everyone… Even the girls who didn’t have hits, hit it hard (but) just right at people.”

Nicole Walker was strong on the mound and at the plate, delivering two hits and driving in three runs.

“We are finding our groove at the right time,” Donaldson added.”

People are also reading…

R.A. Long (11-0) was scheduled for a doubleheader at Kelso on Thursday before taking on Mark Morris, Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States two years running. Now at 4.8 million players nationwide according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a growth of 40 percent over the last two years. Here in Longview, 96 people are members of the Longview Pickleball Club which needs more infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News