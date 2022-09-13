 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Slowpitch

High School Slowpitch: Mark Morris sweeps Washougal in doubleheader

Softball stock bat rack

A lineup of softballs wait their turn to see some action.

 Jordan Nailon

WASHOUGAL — The Monarchs earned a pair of wins in East Clark County on Monday by defeating Washougal 8-2 and 11-5 in a 2A GSHL slowpitch softball affair.

Emily Foytack went 4-for-5 at the plate in the first game while Anna Rubash turned in a 2-for-4 effort for Mark Morris.

Megan Jenkins led the Monarchs in the nightcap, going 5-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

Karly Grothoff held down the circle for MM, pitching 11 innings combined while allowing just three runs. Adyson Baxter entered to pitch in relief in the second game and slowed the Panthers enough to preserve the win.

Mark Morris (2-0) will host Columbia River on Wednesday for a single game before bringing Heritage to the Planned City for a double dip on Thursday.

