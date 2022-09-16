High School Slowpitch: 'Bad News' Foytack helps Mark Morris double up Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Monarchs slowpitch softball team claimed both ends of a doubleheader for the crown, Thursday, defeating Heritage 10-3 and 7-6 on the road.
“Emily Foytack was bad news for opposing pitchers,” MM coach Chris Mejia said.
Foytack drove in four runs on three hits to lead Mark Morris. All told the Monarchs tallied a baker’s dozen in the hit column with Foytack, Natalie Mejia, Cheyenne Wagner, Sydney Nelson, and Megan Jenkins all posting multiple hit games.
The second game featured a bit more drama. Tied 6-6 in the final frame Jenkins came up clutch for the Monarchs with a base hit on an 0-1 count to score the winning run. Jenkisn and Anna Rubash each notched multiple hits in the nightcap.
Mark Morris (4-1) will play a doubleheader at Hudson’s Bay on Monday.