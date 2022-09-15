 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Girls Prep Swimming Roundup

High School Girls Swimming Roundup: McGaughan wins two events to lead Mark Morris at dual meet

  • 0
Jolie McGaughan Mark Morris swimming

Mark Morris junior swimmer Jolie McGaughan dives from the block during a jamboree swim event Wednesday held at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on the Mark Morris High School Campus

 Anthony Dion

Mark Morris and R.A. Long hosted a dual co-op girls swim meet with Battle Ground and Prairie on Wednesday evening

Mark Morris junior Jolie McGaughan had an outstanding meet, earning first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (31.68) and in the 100-yard backstroke (1:26.31). McGaughan’s teammate Anabelle Schellenberg, just a freshman, placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:32.73.

Prairie’s Kenna Currier took second with a time of 31.94 and R.A. Long’s Mahayla West was third with a time of 34.30.

The 200-yard freestyle event was won by Prairie senior swimmer Kenzy Ward in a time of 2:15.9. Prairie freshman Peyton Atkins finished second in 2:20.29, while Battle Ground’s Lily Cooper was third with a time of 2:27.19.

Representing Kalama as its lone swimmer, Emma Anderson had a strong meet. Anderson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.65 and placed second in the 200-yard individual medley race with a time of 2:40.39.

People are also reading…

The 200-yard IM was won by Battle Ground senior swimmer Nina Uchtmann. She finished with a time of 2:29.01.

The Monarchs’ relay team of Paige Wirtz, Taelynn Tucker and Jacee Davis finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay event behind first-place Prairie high school with a time of 5:03.5, 15 seconds off Prairie’s 4:48.48.

Davis, a Monarchs junior swimmer, won the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 7:29.65. Her Monarchs teammate Chloe Taitano finished third in the event with a time of 8:30.93. Wirtz meanwhile, finished third in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 1:34.75. That event was won by Prairie’s Ward in 1:09.75.

Eugenis shines as four Kelso swimmers qualify for District meet

In a five-school meet which brought together 1A, 2A and 3A swim teams from the TriCo and GSHL conferences, Kelso’s Angie Eugenis won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.43. Eugenis came second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.96.

Kelso had District qualifiers in several events, including Mili Whipps in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:40.42) and 500-yard freestyle (7:22.96). Also qualifying in a pair of events for the Hilanders was Brynn LiaBraaten. LiaBraaten qualified for both the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:07.26 and the 500-yard freestyle with her time of 7:28.42.

Serenity Crane also posted a district-qualifying time in the 200-yard IM event thanks to her time of 3:07.79. Rounding out the list for the Hilanders was Piper Gallagher who qualified in the 100-yard butterfly with her time of 1:40.61 Wednesday.

Kelso will host Skyview, Columbia River, Hudson's Bay and Fort Vancouver next Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

Kelso used a dynamic passing attack in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital, Friday. Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns while not turning the ball over once in just his second career start. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers. 

AP High School Football Polls

AP High School Football Polls

Results are in from the first round of voting in the AP High School football polls. See how the competition is stacking up for teams from The Daily News coverage area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News