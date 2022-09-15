High School Girls Swimming Roundup: McGaughan wins two events to lead Mark Morris at dual meet

Mark Morris and R.A. Long hosted a dual co-op girls swim meet with Battle Ground and Prairie on Wednesday evening

Mark Morris junior Jolie McGaughan had an outstanding meet, earning first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (31.68) and in the 100-yard backstroke (1:26.31). McGaughan’s teammate Anabelle Schellenberg, just a freshman, placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:32.73.

Prairie’s Kenna Currier took second with a time of 31.94 and R.A. Long’s Mahayla West was third with a time of 34.30.

The 200-yard freestyle event was won by Prairie senior swimmer Kenzy Ward in a time of 2:15.9. Prairie freshman Peyton Atkins finished second in 2:20.29, while Battle Ground’s Lily Cooper was third with a time of 2:27.19.

Representing Kalama as its lone swimmer, Emma Anderson had a strong meet. Anderson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.65 and placed second in the 200-yard individual medley race with a time of 2:40.39.

The 200-yard IM was won by Battle Ground senior swimmer Nina Uchtmann. She finished with a time of 2:29.01.

The Monarchs’ relay team of Paige Wirtz, Taelynn Tucker and Jacee Davis finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay event behind first-place Prairie high school with a time of 5:03.5, 15 seconds off Prairie’s 4:48.48.

Davis, a Monarchs junior swimmer, won the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 7:29.65. Her Monarchs teammate Chloe Taitano finished third in the event with a time of 8:30.93. Wirtz meanwhile, finished third in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 1:34.75. That event was won by Prairie’s Ward in 1:09.75.

Eugenis shines as four Kelso swimmers qualify for District meet

In a five-school meet which brought together 1A, 2A and 3A swim teams from the TriCo and GSHL conferences, Kelso’s Angie Eugenis won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.43. Eugenis came second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.96.

Kelso had District qualifiers in several events, including Mili Whipps in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:40.42) and 500-yard freestyle (7:22.96). Also qualifying in a pair of events for the Hilanders was Brynn LiaBraaten. LiaBraaten qualified for both the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:07.26 and the 500-yard freestyle with her time of 7:28.42.

Serenity Crane also posted a district-qualifying time in the 200-yard IM event thanks to her time of 3:07.79. Rounding out the list for the Hilanders was Piper Gallagher who qualified in the 100-yard butterfly with her time of 1:40.61 Wednesday.

Kelso will host Skyview, Columbia River, Hudson's Bay and Fort Vancouver next Wednesday.