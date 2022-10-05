 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Prep Girls Swimming

High School Girls Swimming: McGaughan makes new highwater mark in dual meet at Mark Morris

  • 0
Jolie McGaughan Mark Morris swimming

Mark Morris junior swimmer Jolie McGaughan dives from the block during a jamboree swim event Wednesday held at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on the Mark Morris High School Campus

 Anthony Dion

Mark Morris junior Jolie McGaughan continued her strong season in the pool at Wednesday’s multi-dual meet with Columbia River, Skyview, Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver at Dicky Mealy Memorial Pool.

McGaughan posted a new District qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle event with her mark of 2:24.84 which earned her fourth place. Skyview’s Bailey Trahan won the event in a time of 2:05.61. McGaughan also took first place in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 1:31.55.

Fellow Monarch Julia Barella finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, her time was 1:37.65.

Jacee Davis and Chloe Taitano placed fourth and sixth respectively in the 200-yard individual medley event for Mark Morris. Their times were 2:58.14 and 3:25.08, respectively.

Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.94. Wirtz also earned a fifth place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.00.

People are also reading…

Chelsee Jackson of R.A. Long finished third in the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:10.15. Taylor Trahan of Skyview won in 1:02.17. Fellow Lumberjill Lara Rechenberg placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 32.83.

Kalama’s Emma Anderson swam second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:47.63, while Mark Morris’ Anabelle Schellenberg finished with a time of 8:14.74 for a fourth place finish. Anderson finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:25.14.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News