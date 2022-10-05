High School Girls Swimming: McGaughan makes new highwater mark in dual meet at Mark Morris

Mark Morris junior Jolie McGaughan continued her strong season in the pool at Wednesday’s multi-dual meet with Columbia River, Skyview, Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver at Dicky Mealy Memorial Pool.
McGaughan posted a new District qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle event with her mark of 2:24.84 which earned her fourth place. Skyview’s Bailey Trahan won the event in a time of 2:05.61. McGaughan also took first place in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 1:31.55.
Fellow Monarch Julia Barella finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, her time was 1:37.65.
Jacee Davis and Chloe Taitano placed fourth and sixth respectively in the 200-yard individual medley event for Mark Morris. Their times were 2:58.14 and 3:25.08, respectively.
Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.94. Wirtz also earned a fifth place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.00.
Chelsee Jackson of R.A. Long finished third in the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:10.15. Taylor Trahan of Skyview won in 1:02.17. Fellow Lumberjill Lara Rechenberg placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 32.83.
Kalama’s Emma Anderson swam second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:47.63, while Mark Morris’ Anabelle Schellenberg finished with a time of 8:14.74 for a fourth place finish. Anderson finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:25.14.