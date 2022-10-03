 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Girls Swimming

High School Girls Swimming: Locals notch new District qualifying times at Kelso invite

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum

Kelso held a swim invitational at Gaither Pool for a smattering of area schools, Saturday, and several swimmers punched their tickets to the District meet by posting qualifying times.

Kelso senior Angie Eugenis placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 27.77, a little more than a second off the time of Skyview sophomore Paula Galvez who won with a time of 25.93. Galvez also won the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 55.75.

Eugenis earned a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 1:11.21. Kalama swimmer Emma Anderson took seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke swim. Her time was 1:23.78. Campbell Deringer won the race in a time of 1:08.64.

Monarchs freshman Paige Wirtz continued her strong season with a sixth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle event in a time of 6:41.6.

Jolie McGaughan swam a District-qualifying time of 1:06.96 in the 100-yard freestyle for Mark Morris as did Jacee Davis in the 100-yard butterfly (1:26.13).

