High School Girls Swimming: Kelso hosts R.A. Long and Mark Morris teams for tune up at Gaither Pool

Three local schools met at Kelso Gaither pool for one final dual meet before the regular season culminating Southwest Washington Invitational meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Saturday.

Kelso won the day on both ends of the dual, defeating R.A. Long 122-31, and downing Mark Morris 87-81.

More importantly, the meet presented an opportunity for swimmers from the teams of Kelso, R.A. Long and Mark Morris to prepare for Districts in a less magnified setting.

For some, it didn't look like the spotlight would have made a difference as Kelso swimmer Brynn LiaBratten was strong all day, along with teammates Angie Eugenis, Sarenity Crane and R.A. Long sophomore Lara Rechenberg.

LiaBratten placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:29.76.

“(Brynn) is now swimming her best times and doing a good job for us,” Kelso coach Lori Clark said.

Clark also noted LiaBratten is a “utility player” of sorts for the team. LiaBratten swam the third leg of Kelso’s 200-yard freestyle relay which posted a time of 2:00.95.

Eugenis won both the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.22) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.11) at the meet.

Whipps, meanwhile, won the 200-yard freestyle for Kelso with a time of 2:36.36 and swam the second leg of the team’s 200-yard freestyle relay as well as the final leg of the team’s 400-yard freestyle relay that finished in second place.

The Lumberjills’ Rechenberg posted District qualifying times in the 100-yard freestyle (1:09.30) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:23.55) events, Wednesday.

Another standout for the Hilanders team was Zoe Cox who turned in a time of 2:50.08 in the 200-yard Individual Medley which earned a second place finish to Kalama sophomore Emma Anderson who swam a time of 2:43.32.

According to coach Clark, Cox has been putting in strong work all season to get the results she's seeing as of late.

“She’s been working really hard in practice and today’s meet was a real breakthrough,” said Clark. “She swam well in both of her events and also in the relay.”

The lone Chinook, Anderson, also finished second to Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:48.39 to Wirtz’s 6:21.62.

Kelso's next meet will begin Saturday morning at the Southwest Washington Invite at Dick Mealy Pool with R.A. Long, Mark Morris, and a mess of other schools from the region. That meet will be the final tune up before Districts and the final opportunity for individual swimmers to qualify for the postseason.