Prep Girls Swimming

High School Girls Swimming: Five locals post District qualifying times in co-op meet at Mark Morris

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The co-op of Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kalama held a swim meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool with Camas, Hockinson, Washougal, Kingsway and La Center in attendance Wednesday.

Five local girls posted new District qualifying times including R.A. Long junior Chelsee Jackson who delivered district times in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke events. Jackson also swam a time of 1:23.18 in the 100-yard butterfly and a time of 1:21.47 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz posted another District time in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:17.38. Her junior teammates Jacee Davis and Jolie McGaughan also posted District qualifying times.

Davis touched the wall in 3:04.14 in the 200-yard individual medley event to qualify for Districts while McGaughan’s time of 6:54.07 in the 500-yard freestyle will have her competing at Districts as well.

People are also reading…

Emma Anderson likewise earned herself a trip to Districts with a time of 6:43.45 in the 500-yard freestyle.

The Monarchs and Lumberjills will be back in the pool in another dual meet next Wednesday at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool with Mountain View, Heritage, Evergreen and Union set to attend.

