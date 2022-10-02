 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A/3A Girls Prep Soccer

High School girls soccer: Summers' two goals carry Woodland

  • 0
Woodland soccer stock Hayley Summers

Woodland's Hayley Summers chases down a pass during a 4-1 win over Kalama, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Beaver Stadium. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Summers scored four goals with two assists to help Woodland defeat Hudson's Bay 8-1.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — Hayley Summers scored two goals including the game-winner to lead Woodland over Evergreen 3-2, Saturday.

Summers scored after a perfect pass from teammate Avery Andrews in the second half to give the Beavers a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Andrews was strong all game with her ability to gain possession in the middle of the field and find open teammates in the Evergreen end of the pitch.

Summers also scored in the first half on an unassisted goal to lead Woodland to a 1-1 score into the half. Addi Stading added a goal for Woodland on an assist from Coco MacDonald. Goalkeeper Rylee McClune delivered nine saves.

Woodland (4-5, 2-4 league) returns to the field on Tuesday against Hockinson.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News