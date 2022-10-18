High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Toledo conspires to spoil Winlock’s senior night

WINLOCK — Toledo stuck close to tradition Monday when it made the short trip to Winlock and took what it wanted. In this instance the Riverhawks girls soccer team helped itself to a 5-0 victory over the Cardinals in the Central 2B League neighborly spat at The Nest.

“I told the girls in our pregame talk that we needed to put pressure on them, win balls in the air, and just communicate with one another,” Toledo coach Courtney Moore said. “Also, to take what we did in practices and put those skills on the field.”

Hallie Cournyer posted two first half goals to help stake out the path to victory early on. However, it was Teresa Cothren who got the scoring started with an unassisted goal in the sixth minute.

“The girls figured out fast that our offense was a bit faster than their defense so we just needed to send balls through the seams in their defense and attack on goal,” Moore added.

Cournyer followed suit with a solo score in the ninth minute and then notched her brace in the 32nd minute to give Toledo a 3-0 lead heading into the intermission.

“Hallie played a great game tonight. She never gave up on plays and put lots of pressure on their defense,” said Moore.

In the 65th minute Makenna Miller took a pass from Maritza Salmeron and found a seam that led directly to the back of the net to give Toledo a four goal advantage.

“This was a nice cross from Maritza and Makenna placed it beautifully back post!” Moore noted with enthusiasm.

Salmeron got in on the fun in the 72nd minute when she posted an unassisted goal to cap the scoring for the evening.

Toledo managed 25 shots on goal in the contest. Meanwhile Riverahwks goalkeeper Daphnie Bybee had to stop just seven shots on the day to preserve the clean sheet.

“We knew Winlock has a pretty fast player with good footwork, Victoria Sancho… we made sure someone in our defense was guarding, or nearby, her to close her down if she got the ball.”

The victory gave the Riverhawks the regular season sweep over their cross-freeway foes. Toledo (2-8-2, 2-2-1) will host Kalama on Wednesday.

Winlock coach Corny Sanchez made sure to tip his fitted cap to the Cardinals who’d just played their final Battle of the Cowlitz on their home pitch.

“It was our senior night and our three seniors did a great job,” Sanchez said in reference to Angela Gil, Josalynn Shepardson and goalkeeper Kiya Peppers.

Winlock (5-5-2, 3-3-2 league) will play at Onalaska on Wednesday

Chinooks celebrate seniors in style

KALAMA — The Chinooks kept their perfect league mark intact Monday and found plenty of time to celebrate their seniors during a 8-0 win over Toutle Lake in Central 2B League girls soccer play up on the hill.

Sophomore Bridgette Hollifield once again led Kalama’s offense, posting two goals in the win to help set the table for the seniors to have some fun.

Jasmine Dunlap, Sophie Given, Elyse DiCristina, Lindsey Poppe, Delaney Rinard and Josie Brandenburg all added one goal each, forcing the Chinook faithful to rise to their feet again and again from their seats on the stadium bleachers.

Given was instrumental to the ‘Nooks attack even when she wasn’t getting the glory as she dished out four assists on the night. Brandenburg added two helpers and Aubrey Doerty posted one assist in the win.

“It was an emotional night being senior night,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “I think this team looks out for one another. It’s great to coach a team that listens.”

Those senior Chinooks include Elyse DiCristina, Jasmine Dunlap and Sophie Given.

Kalama goalkeeper Jessica Meyer posted yet another shutout in the match. She hasn’t allowed a goal since an opening night loss at Woodland.

“The girls showed great sportsmanship tonight,” Bates added. “Hats off to Toutle. They played hard without substitutes.”

Kalama (10-1, 5-0 league) will continue their quest for an undefeated league title at Toledo on Wednesday.

Toutle Lake (0-11, 0-9) will play at Ilwaco on Saturday.

Ilwaco edged out at Forks

FORKS — A first half goal was all the Spartans would get on Monday, and it was all they needed in a 1-0 win over Ilwaco in Pacific 2B League girls soccer action.

Sheldon Ione and Abbiegail each put three shots on frame for the Fishermen but they were all rebuffed by the Forks net tender.

On the other end of the pitch Ilwaco goalkeeper Zoey Zuern stopped nine of the ten shots the Spartans put on frame.

Ilwaco (2-10, 2-8 league) will host Ocosta on Wednesday.

Penalty Kick

- Kelso played to a 2-2 draw with Prairie on Monday. Skylar Ross and Karsyn Ross each scored a goal. Attempts by The Daily News to glean additional information were unsuccessful.