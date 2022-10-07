High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Summers' brace leads Woodland over Hudson's Bay

WOODLAND — Two goals from Hayley Summers helped lead Woodland past Hudson’s Bay 3-0 in a 2A Greater St. Helens league contest, Thursday.

Summers tacked on two second half goals off passes from Lainey Haden and Riley Stading to give the Beavers a comfortable cushion. Goalkeeper Sophia Speranza kept a clean sheet with three saves. Addi Stading opened the scoring for Woodland in the first half on an unassisted goal.

Woodland (5-6, 3-5 league) will host Washougal on Tuesday.

Rockets chain Bulldogs up in the yard

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls soccer team was able to notch a 1A TriCo League win, Thursday, with the help of a renewed offensive effort in a 4-1 victory over Stevenson.

Siena Flint led the charge for the Rockets with a hat trick on the night. Casie Kliene added Castle Rock’s other goal and Adriana Alcaraz assisted on one of Flint’s scores.

Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson tabbed Makenzie Dohne and Rachel Holliday as defensive standouts in the win, and lauded Maile West for her contributions on both sides of the pitch.

Castle Rock (4-5-1, 2-4-1) will host King’s Way on Tuesday.

Kelso edged out by Union

The Lassies lost a tight match at Schroeder Field, Thursday, coming up on the wrong end of a 1-0 decision to Union in 3A/4A GSHL girls soccer play.

The Titans posted their goal about twenty minutes into the first half and then hung tight on defense to repel Kelso's advances the rest of the way.

"Both teams played hard and played some great soccer, creating opportunities to score at both ends of the field," Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. "We were impressed with our commitment to transition to defense throughout the game."

Kelso (4-4-1, 3-1 league) will host Camas on Monday.

Penalty Kicks

- Mark Morris lost 8-1 to Columbia River on Thursday. The Monarchs will host Hudson's Bay on Tuesday.

- Winlock defeated Muckleshoot 7-1 on the road. The Cardinals are set to get back to league play Wednesday at home versus Kalama.