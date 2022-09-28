High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Skylar Ross’ hat trick helps Kelso to 7-1 win over Heritage

VANCOUVER — The floodgates opened for the Kelso offense Tuesday in a 7-1 rout of Heritage in 3A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer action.

Skylar Ross posted a hat trick and two asssists in the big win, but she wasn’t even the first Hilander, or the first Ross for that matter, to score in the match.

Kelso opened the scoring up with an early goal from Maya Swanson. Heritage managed to net an equalizer about five minutes later but the score wouldn’t stay knotted for long.

Five minutes after the Timberwolves were finished celebrating it was Karsyn Ross’ turn to get happy after she drove a penalty kick past the mittens of the Heritage keeper to put Kelso back on top.

The Hilanders would never relinquish their advantage from that point forward and Skylar Ross had plenty to do with that swinging of the tide as she added two goals to the Kelso tally before the intermission.

“The second half would pick up where (we) left off,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said.

The scoring spree included goals from Avery Ness, Mikalah Boucher and one more from Skylar Ross to complete the hat trick.

Tara Liebe recorded four saves for the Hilanders. Makenna Fitzpatrick finished the game in the net and notched three saves.

And from all of that, it was Ness who caught her coach’s eye for her performance on the night.

“She was able to facilitate much of the attack in the second half, controlling the midfield,” Tatro said.

Kelso (2-3-1, 1-1 league) will play at Evergreen on Thursday.

Rockets blow lead in loss to Columbia

WHITE SALMON — A long bus ride to Skamania County was made even longer on the way home after Castle Rock watched a 2-0 lead at halftime turn into a 3-2 loss to the Bruins in 1A TriCo League girls soccer play.

Sienna Fling and Casie Kleine each posted goals in the first half for the Rockets. Kleine’s score was assisted by Flint.

But the Castle Rock defense faltered over the final 40 minutes as the hosts turned a two goal deficit into a one score advantage that the Rockets could not erase.

Castle Rock (3-4-1, 1-3-1 league) will have the rest of the week off before heading to La Center to take on the Wildcats on Tuesday.