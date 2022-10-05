High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Kelso takes out Prairie in 2OT

It was a long night on the pitch at Schroeder Field, Tuesday, as the Kelso girls soccer team endured for a 2-1 win over Prairie. The 3A Greater St. Helens league contest took all of regulation and two overtime periods to decide.

“It was a close game all night,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “Credit to a great performance from Prairie, they are a solid team.”

The Hilanders controlled possession for most of the night and were rewarded with plenty of chances to tickle the net. However, misfires and strong play in the box by the Falcons kept the hosts from piling up goals and the first half ended in a scoreless tie.

“The team really played great tonight, both on offense and defense,” Tatro said. “We are most proud of the patience the entire team showed to create opportunities in front of goal. It was really fun to watch.”

That patience paid off when Skylar Ross put Kelso up 1-0 in the second half on an assist from Karsyn Ross. However, Prairie managed to tie the match up with five minutes remaining on the clock.

In the final overtime period it was Maya Swanson who put Kelso over the top.

“Skylar Ross received a pass on the left side of the field and was able to create a crossing opportunity, finding Maya Swanson at the back post for a game winning header,” Tatro said.

R.A. Long, Chapin, puts the boot to Bay

VANCOUVER — The Lumberjills soccer team continued their march through the 2A Greater St. Helens League on Tuesday with a 7-1 win at Hudson’s Bay.

Kathryn Chapin led R.A. Long with a hat trick in the road contest. Alice Anderson added a goal herself but was even more instrumental in the setup with four assists to her name.

Audrey Zdunich added two goals and an assist for the Jills while Emily Anderson and Elle Jones each posted one goal in the win.

R.A. Long (7-2-1, 6-1 league) will host Ridgefield on Thursday.

Panthers pull the rug on Mark Morris

WASHOUGAL — Mark Morris would be hard pressed to find a more gut wrenching way to lose than it did on Tuesday night.

A breath away from the final whistle, Washougal’s free kick in stoppage time took a deflection and bounced past Mark Morris keeper Emersyn Thompson into the net for a goal which handed Washougal a 1-0 victory in the 2A Greater St. Helen’s League contest.

“Although we put together our best match of the year, we came out without the win,” Mark Morris head coach Gary Bennett said. “It was a great match between two evenly matched teams.”

Thompson was outstanding in net for the Monarchs with a dozen saves and five fast-break stops.

“While it is always tough to lose a close match like this, we are improving with every outing and gaining confidence,” Bennett said.

Mark Morris (1-8) will take on Columbia River, Thursday.

Rockets run out of fuel against Wildcats

LA CENTER — The Castle Rock girls soccer team dropped a 1A TriCo League contest to La Center by a score of 6-1 on Tuesday.

The Rockets’ lone goal came from Sara Johnson thanks to an assist by Siena Flint.

Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson tabbed Isabella Remmers as a defensive standout. Goalkeeper Jeaquel Cole notched 23 saves in the loss.

Castle Rock (3-5-1, 1-4-1) will host Stevenson on Thursday.

Free Kicks

- Woodland lost 5-0 to Hockinson in 2A GSHL play on Tuesday.

- Clatskanie-Rainier is still looking for its first win after a 6-1 loss to St. Helens, Tuesday.