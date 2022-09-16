High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Kelso strikes too late in loss to Battle Ground

The Kelso girls soccer team couldn’t put the pressure on Battle Ground early enough to secure a victory Thursday, falling 2-1 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League action.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first five minutes and took the same advantage with them into their halftime talk. Ten minutes into the second half Battle Ground was back at it again with a score in the 50th minute to stake out a two-goal cushion.

The Hilanders were finally able to crack the Battle Ground defense during stoppage time with a goal by Josie Settle, but the home team was unable to mount another attack in time to beat the final whistle.

Kelso (1-2) will host Mt. View next Thursday for the first match on their 3A GSHL docket.

Rockets sock it to Ducks in Exit 49 Fracas

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets put their offense in hyperdrive Thursday during a 7-0 skunking of their cousins from Toutle Lake in non-league girls soccer action otherwise known at the Exit 49 Fracas.

Siena Flint led Castle Rock with a hat trick, posting two assists along the way as accessories to her three goals.

Sara Johnson, Ava Ledford, Casie Kleine and Kylee Dehne all added goals for the Rockets.

“Great defensive game by Maile West and Val Shetler,” Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson said.

Castle Rock (1-1-1, 0-1 league) will play at Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.

Toledo kicks rocks in the Stone City

TENINO — Try as they might, the Riverhawks were unable to fit the round ball in the rectangular hole Thursday, dropping a non-league girls soccer match to Tenino 2-0 as a result.

The Beavers posted a pair of goals in the first half to put Toledo in chase mode before the oranges had even been sliced. The first score came off a Tenino corner kick and went down as an own goal after it deflected off of a Riverhawk defender. The second score came off the boot of Rilee Jones in the 10th minute.

“They had a couple opportunities to try to get through the back line but we’ve got an excellent backline and they were able to clear the ball out,” Tenino coach Dave Montgomery said.

Toledo’s Maritza Salmeron, Petyon Holter, Zaya Norberg and Quin Norberg all put shots up on goal but none could find the right angle to break the shutout. Paige Hill managed three shots on goal but was turned away by Tenino goalkeeper Trinity Tafoya just the same.

“We held them scoreless (in the) second half and really focused on attacking up our sides,” Toledo coach Courtney Moore said. “Still working on finalizing positioning and fine tuning those roles they play.”

Toledo goalkeeper Daphne Bybee posted 14 saves in the contest to keep the Riverhawks within striking distance for the duration.

Toledo (0-3) will play at Elma on Saturday.