High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Kalama still king of the hill after win at Napavine

NAPAVINE — In a clash of orange and black it was Kalama’s girls soccer team that came out on top Monday, defeating Napavine 2-0 in a non-conference contest between Central 2B League foes. The Chinooks used a pair of goals just before halftime to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

In the 35th minute Josie Brandenburg sent a well-placed cross into the heart of the Napavine defense and eighth grader Sienna DiCristina promptly placed the ball in the back of the net.

The Chinooks kept the pressure on their hosts and the tactic paid off just as stoppage time began. That’s when Bridgette Hollifield broke loose and slipped her shot past the Napavine goalkeeper to give Kalama their two-goal lead.

“We outshot and outplayed Napavine,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “Luckily for (us), two of our fifteen or so shots on Napavine goal went in”

Bates tabbed Ava Ripp as player of the game for his Chinooks and noted that goalkeeper Jessica Meyer posted another shutout.

“(I’m) proud of the way the girls kept their composure under some stressful situations,” Bates said.

Kalama (3-1) will host South Bend on Wednesday.

Beavers blanked by Ridgefield

WOODLAND — Ridgefield came to the old Forest City on Monday and rolled back down to potato country a few hours later with a 4-0 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer action.

The Spudders played on the front foot all evening, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and doubled their lead in the final forty minutes and change. Ridgefield managed 26 shots in the contest.

Woodland coach Cameron Cox named goalkeeper Rylee McCune and defender Addi Stading as standouts in the match. McCune posted 22 saves in the loss.

Woodland (2-3, 2-2 league) will travel to Longview on Thursday to play Mark Morris at The Northlake Field.

Fishermen skunked by Onalaska

ONALASKA — Despite hailing from the land of dunes and jetties Ilwaco had no answers for the Sandridge sisters on Monday, suffering a 6-0 loss to Onalaska.

Brooklyn Sandridge had the hot foot with five goals on the night. Kaiyah Sandridge added one goal late in the second half.

Ilwaco found itself trailing 2-0 after the first ten minutes. Brooklyn Sandridge scored her next two goals in the 29th and 32nd minutes Her final score came during stoppage time to turn her haul into a glut.

Ione Sheldon put up three shots to lead the Ilwaco offensive attack. Sarah Frank added two shots but the Fishermen were unable to find the soft spot in the Loggers’ defense.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Zoey Zuern posted 17 saves in the loss.

Ilwaco (2-1) is scheduled to play at Winlock on Wednesday. However, Winlock was forced to cancel a match at Adna on Monday due to a roster depleted by injuries.

Free Kicks

- Toledo and South Bend played to a 1-1 draw on Monday. Attempts by The Daily News to reach Toledo for a game report went unrequited.

- Toutle Lake lost 5-0 to Forks. Attempts by The Daily News to obtain additional information from Toutle Lake were unsuccesfful.

- Winlock canceled a match at Adna after injuries depleted their roster.

"We had three injured players so we only had ten players to play and we decided to avoid (putting) them at risk before our season starts," Winlock coach Cornelius Sanchez explained.