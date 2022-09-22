High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Kalama receives State championship plaque, wrecks Raymond-South Bend

KALAMA — On the same night that the Chinooks girls soccer team received a sign commemorating their State championship from last season, they went out and played like they hadn’t lost a step in a 9-0 throttling of Raymond-South Bend.

The non-league victory worked as a celebration of sorts for the Kalama side after they took a moment pregame to remember all those wins from last season with their fans.

After that, it was right back to work for the 'Nooks.

Delaney Rinard and Sienna DiCristina both notched braces in the contest with two goal each. Bridgette Hollifield, Josie Brandenburg, Sophie Given, Ava Ripp and Kai Roberts all punched in one score in the win.

Brandenburg assisted on four of the Chinooks’ goals, while Jasmine Dunlap and Given posted two assists each. Hollifield backed up her goal with an assist for good measure.

“Aubrey Doerty, Elyse DiCristina and Marin Ripp played outstanding defense,” Kalama coach John Bates noted. “Jessica Meyer and Aubrey Hutchinson (combined for the) shutout in goal.”

Kalama (4-1, 1-0 league) will host Winlock on Monday.

Pirates plunder at Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks could not fend off a fierce Adna attack Wednesday, falling 10-0 to the Pirates in a Central 2B League girls soccer tilt.

Karlee VonMoos led Adna with a hat trick and Gabby Solem posted a brace. Lydia Tobin, Ava Humphrey, Bailey Naillon, Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen and Margarite Humphrey all posted goals to the Pirates’ tally.

All told, Adna outshot Toutle Lake 42-0 on the night.

Ever gracious in victory, Adna coach Patrick Richardson praised the efforts of Toutle Lake, which played with just 11 players available.

“Hats off to Toutle for playing for a full 80 minutes,” Richardson told The Chronicle. “I’ve been around this league since it started and it takes a lot for teams down on numbers to keep pushing through. But if you enjoy the game and everything it stands for, it doesn’t matter the score at the end of the night... I have to give it to that Toutle coaching staff for their effort at keeping it going down there. It’s a tough thing to do for sure.”

Toutle Lake (0-5, 0-1) will play at Onalaska on Monday.

Free Kick

- Toledo lost to Napavine 2-0 in C2BL action Wednesday. Phone calls and text messages from The Daily News sports staff to the Riverhawks were not returned.