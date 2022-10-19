High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Ilwaco overcome by Ocosta

ILWACO — The Fishermen got better as they went but couldn’t managed to reel in a victory on their home pitch Wednesday, falling 6-2 to Ocosta in a Pacific 2B League girls soccer match.

The Wildcats were able to scratch out a 4-1 lead in the first half.

Kaitlyn Banuet notched Ilwaco’s lone score in the moments just before the intermission.

The Fishermen defense kept a tighter line in the final 40 minutes, but the hosts were unable to turn the tables enough to mount a comeback. Goalkeeper Zoey Zuern stopped nine shots by the Wildcats.

Paige Frank posted a goal for Ilwaco in the 49th minute to draw the Fishermen as close as they would come.

Ilwaco (2-10, 2-8 league) will host Toutle Lake in a non-league tilt at noon on Saturday.

Smoke Screens

- Kalama's C2BL match at Toledo was canceled Wednesday due to air quality concerns caused by wildfire smoke.

- Winlock was forced to forfeit to Onalaska on Wednesday when it was unable to field enough players for a match. The Loggers scrambled to reschedule in order to play the W.F. West JV team, but were forced to cancel that contest due to air quality issues

- Mark Morris and Woodland were forced to cancel their 2A GSHL girls soccer match for the second straight day, Wednesday, for the same smoke that settled over the rest of western Washington.