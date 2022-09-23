 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Girls Soccer Roundup

High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Chapin hat trick leads R.A. Long over Washougal

Kathryn Chapin scored a hat trick to lead R.A. Long to a dominant 5-2 win over Washougal in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer contest, Thursday night at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Chapin capped her hat trick in the second half as she used her speed to get past the Panthers defense and then slotted a strong shot to the far post past a helpless Washougal keeper. The goal gave the Lumberjills a commanding 5-1 lead that would be more than enough.

R.A. Long gsoc Addison Hartley 03 9.22.JPG girls soccer

R.A. Long sophomore midfielder Addison Hartley drives forward during the second half of Thursday's league match against Washougal. Hartley and the Lumberjills won 5-2 at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Washougal got one goal back midway through the second half when the referee awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the far end of the penalty box. Sydnee Momakov executed a strong penalty kick to give the Panthers their second goal of the game.

RA Long gsoc Audrey Zdunich 01 9.22.JPG

R.A. Long's Audrey Zdunich delivers a pass during Thursday's 2A GSHL match versus Washougal. R.A. Long won 5-2 at home.

Audrey Zdunich and Alice Anderson also posted goals for R.A. Long in the win.

On a sour note, R.A. Long midfielder Gracelyn House suffered an injury during the contest and had to be helped off the field. She did not return to the field of play during the match.

R.A. Long (4-2, 3-1) will travel to play Kelso on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Schroeder Field.

Woodland holds off Mark Morris

Woodland held off a strong second half effort from Mark Morris to secure a 1-0 victory in the 2A GSHL girls soccer match at Northlake Field, Thursday.

Mark Morris gsoc Rosie Johnson 9.22.JPG girls soccer

Mark Morris forward Rosie Johnson looks to tackle the ball away from a Woodland defender during the teams' soccer match, Thursday. Woodland won 1-0 in the 2A GSHL contest at Northlake Field.

Hayley Summers scored in stoppage time of the first half on an assist by Grace Hay to give Woodland a 1-0 lead it worked hard to earn the entire first half.

Mark Morris gsoc Macee Farquhar 9.22.JPG

Mark Morris midfielder Macee Farquhar looks to make a pass during Thursday's game against Woodland. Mark Morris lost 1-0 in the 2A GSHL match.

The Monarchs pressured the Woodland half of the pitch for much of the final 40 minutes through the midfield play of Elle Hendrickson, Kealehilani Makaiwi and Raeli Guizzotti. That trio consistently delivered outlet passes to forwards Rosie Johnson and Quinn Harvel.

Mark Morris gsoc Quinn Harvel 01 9.22.JPG girls soccer

Quinn Harvel looks to tie the score for Mark Morris late in the second half on a breakaway attempt courtesy of a well-played through ball. Harvel pulled the shot wide and Woodland held onto the 1-0 win, Thursday at Northlake Field.

Unfortunately for the Monarchs, nobody could beat Beavers keeper Rylee McCune who finished with eight saves on the night.

Mark Morris gsoc Nina Soetamin 9.22.JPG

Mark Morris defender Nina Soetamin takes the ball away from a Woodland player during Thursday's 2A GSHL match. Mark Morris lost 1-0 despite several good looks in the second half.

Mark Morris (1-6, 1-3) hosts Hockinson on Tuesday.

Woodland (3-3, 3-2) will host R.A. Long, Tuesday.

Kelso falls to Mountain View

Two first half goals gave Mountain View an early advantage which it wouldn't relinquish in its 3A Greater St. Helens League match against Kelso, Thursday. The Thunder went on to bag a 3-0 win at Schroeder Field.

Kelso’s midfield led by sophomore Karsyn Ross battled hard against Mountain View but couldn’t get much offense going in the first league match of the season for the Hilanders.

"The effort and focus from (our) girls tonight was great," Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. "Karsyn Ross was everywhere in the midfield causing problems for the Mountain View defense."

Kelso (1-3, 0-1) returns to the pitch Saturday when it hosts R.A. Long at 2 p.m. for a cross-river derby.

Free Kick

- Castle Rock lost 2-0 to King’s Way Christian in 1A TriCo League play on Thursday. No other stats were made available to The Daily News.

