High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Castle Rock falls out of contention with loss to La Center

CASTLE ROCK — Undefeated La Center handed Castle Rock a 5-0 home defeat, Tuesday night.

After consecutive wins over Columbia and Fort Vancouver in which the Rockets outscored their opponents 9-1, first-place La Center (14-0-1, 9-0 league) showed Castle Rock why it’s the class of the 1A TriCo conference.

The loss eliminated the Rockets from playoff contention.

Castle Rock (6-8-1, 4-7-1) ends its season on Thursday at Stevenson.

Woodland can't climb all the way back against Hawks

HOCKINSON — In a battle of two physical teams within the middle of the Greater St. Helens League standings, Hockinson scored four first-half goals to eventually secure a 4-2 victory over Woodland, Tuesday.

The Beavers got goals from Lainey Haden and Rylee McCune, but couldn’t overcome the early 4-1 first-half hole the fourth-place Hawks put them into. The loss ended Woodland’s (5-12, 3-11 league) season.

Woodland head coach Cameron Cox lauded the play of Mariah Stover and Ella Lindsay. In addition to her goal McCune finished with six saves and Sophia Speranza delivered five saves.

Penalty Kick

- Rainier/Clatskanie defeated Tillamook 7-0 for its first varsity win in girls soccer in five years to the day. The Columbia County co-op had scored just two goals all season coming into its season finale, Tuesday.