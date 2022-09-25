High School girls soccer: R.A. Long and Kelso battle to draw in cross-river showdown

R.A. Long defender Olivia Durrett is not a primary scoring option for the Lumberjills, yet she stayed cool under pressure in scoring the game-tying goal in the 70th minute during the non-conference cross-river rivalry contest, Saturday from Schroeder Field.

After falling behind 1-0 over the first 40 minutes the Lumberjills turned up the energy in the second half, dominating possession in the Kelso half of the field. They were rewarded with Durrett’s goal when she found herself in space on the Kelso side of the field.

Durrett let the ball roll deep enough that Kelso goalkeeper Tara Lieb felt compelled to come out and try to beat her to it. That effort backfired when Durrett dribbled around Kelso's keeper, stayed composed as she cut toward the center of the goal through a picket fence of defenders and sent a shot into the empty net.

“We seem to have woke up like we expected to watch Saturday morning cartoons and eat cereal. That was kinda how we came out in the first half,” R.A. Long head coach Taylor Wallace said. “We got their heads on straight, though. They came out (in the second half) with a little more energy. I mean, you could tell… the difference was pretty obvious. We just had to remind them why we’re here."

Kelso scored within the first 15 minutes of the contest to take an early 1-0 lead in the non-league rivalry match between the 3A Hilanders and the 2A Lumberjills. That goal may have served as a wake-up call to an R.A. Long side coming off a dominant 5-2 win over Washougal on Thursday, because they owned possession over the final 60 minutes.

“We have a lot of different weapons. If you look at who’s assisting and who’s goal-scoring, it’s all over the board,” Wallace said. “We had a lot of clear-cut chances, just didn’t capitalize.”

Though the Lumberjills are in a lower classification, they proved to be every bit as fast, as strong on the ball and heady on the pitch. The R.A. Long back line of sophomore Addison Hartley, senior Emily Anderson, junior Madison Fierst and sophomore Elle Jones were so strong in the second half that Kelso only had one shot on goal and spent less time in the R.A. Long half of the field than they did celebrating their first goal.

“Yeah, they’re capable and they’re confident,” Wallace said of his back four.

The Lumberjills held a high line, and though the Hilanders were able to get the ball behind it a few times in the second half, the speed of Hartley and Fierst in particular, allowed the R.A. Long defense to recover and quickly regain control of the ball.

Still, if it weren’t for Lumberjills goalkeeper Kendra Chapin, who delivered a sparkling diving save of a shot to her left off the foot of Kelso midfielder Karsyn Ross, the Hilanders would have been celebrating again in the 61st minute.

It was an impressive sight to watch the Lumberjills defenders compete with the Kelso forwards for the ball at every opportunity. The tackling was strong all game long which was instrumental in allowing the Lumberjills to dominate possession in the second half on Kelso’s half of the field.

“We fixed one thing that was giving us problems,” Fierst, the Lumberjills junior center back, said. “We managed to keep a high line and pass in the back."

Fierst said it was important that the defense held up in the back to continue to give the offense chances in Kelso’s half.

The Lumberjills missed a few good looks at the Kelso goal in the 50th and 52nd minutes, dragging their chances wide of the Hilanders’ goal. Credit has to go to the Hilanders own back line in which center backs Mikalah Boucher, hard-nosed senior Josie Settle and junior Whitney Jabusch did their best to keep Kelso in front. They were under pressure all game long and for 79 minutes they were up to the task.

Yet, after Settle left the game in the 56th minute with a head injury, Kelso was slightly more vulnerable and R.A. Long took advantage.

“All three of them are very good center backs, they work hard, they’re leaders for us,” Kelso head coach Kyle Tatro said. “You can always depend on them to work hard both offensively and defensively to make it hard for the other team.”

Both coaches said afterward that the focus Saturday was on getting better at the elements of the game they have been working on in practice while coming out of the game with no substantive injuries. To that end, each coach was pleased with the draw.

“Really wasn’t focused on the result,” Tatro said. “I was just focused on the improvements we talked about in our Friday session as we head into league this next week. That was really our big thing is getting some small details we talked about right.”

And Wallace echoed that sentiment.

“My first message was no injuries,” Wallace said. “The fact that it was a non-league game meant that we needed to not play recklessly. Maybe that was part of the lackluster first-half performance.”

After coming out of Thursday's game against Washougal for an injury, R.A. Long's Gracelyn House back and cleared for action over the weekend.

Both teams will return to league play on Tuesday with Kelso traveling to Heritage, and R.A. Long traveling to Woodland.