High School Football Schedule Changes: Mark Morris and Castle Rock move their games

A barrage of big rain that's pushed area rivers to the brink of flood stage has brought big changes to the area prep football scene.

Due to deteriorating field conditions at Longview Memorial Stadium and Castle Rock High School both the Monarchs and Rockets announced a change of location for the playoff games on Friday.

The Rockets were set to host Eatonville in the a district crossover game at Castle Rock on Friday night. Less than six hours before game time that contest was moved to Ed Laulainen Stadium in Kelso in order to take advantage of the artificial tuff of Stewart Field.

"I didn't want to make the change but I'm looking out at the back parking lot and there's a already a foot of water on the field and it's only going to be worse in three hours," Castle Rock athletic director Neil Williamson said.

Earlier in the day Mark Morris was the first local team to make a move. One day after the R.A. Long girls soccer team played a State-qualifying district tournament game at Longview Memorial Stadium during a squall the Monarchs determined that the natural grass field would not be up to the task of hosting a playoff football game against Black Hills on Saturday.

Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman noted that the decision to move the game was made after he walked the Monarchs' home field with the head of the local referee's association, Bob Rose, on Friday morning.

"(We) met at Longview Memorial at 10 this morning, walked the field, referenced the forecast and decided that moving the game to an artificial turfed field was best," Blackman explained.

That contest was moved to the artificial turf of the stadium at Woodland High School. Kickoff for the Monarchs and Wolves is still set for 3 p.m., Saturday.

Before the change, the game between Mark Morris and Black Hills was set to be the final high school football game ever played on the natural grass of Longview Memorial Stadium. The Longview School District has plans to install artificial turf prior to the 2023 prep football season.