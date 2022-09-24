High School Football Roundup: Woodland pounds the rock to upset Columbia River

WOODLAND — The Beavers didn’t care too much about the odds, or the stats, or even the supposed experts who picked against them this week. All they cared about was controlling the tempo, maintaining possession, and wearing down their opponent with 48 minutes of methodical football.

And it worked.

With a brand new gameplan Woodland was able to defeat Columbia River 28-21 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League football affair that turned the standings into mayhem.

Daeton Lofgren was instrumental to the Beavers’ approach, taking turns pushing opponents around on the offensive line and taking handoffs from the fullback position and punching them in for scores. He finished with three touchdowns on the night, with 16 all-important yards on six carries.

“He’s just a dude that you know is going to pick up three yards every time,” Woodland coach Sean McDonald said after the Friday night win. “And it’s his birthday tomorrow so we had to feed him the rock.”

And feed the rock they did. Woodland ran 37 rushing plays (compared to just 20 for Columbia River) and picked up 20 first downs along the way. By comparison, the Rapids notched just 10 first downs in the game.

Lofgren’s first score came with just over two minutes left in the first quarter when he capped a marathon drive with a three yard rushing touchdown.

“We went down and took nine, almost ten minutes off the clock on that first drive,” McDonald said. “Then we just kept on plugging away, scoring one touchdown in every quarter.”

Columbia River answered back with a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game up at 7-7 but the Beavers milked five more minutes off the clock on their next drive and capped it in familiar fashion with Lofgren rumbling in from five yards out.

“We really established the run game this week,” McDonald noted with a wry smile that could be seen with your ears.

A 14-7 halftime lead turned into a two-score lead with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter when Elijah Anderson carried the pigskin five yards for another touchdown. Anderson would wind up with a game-high 160 yards rushing on 31 carries.

“He’s really showing what he’s got this week,” McDonald said. “We were going with the toss to start the game and then they started overcompensating on the outside so we started hitting it between the tackles.

Columbia River made a late charge, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but a one yard rushing touchdown by Lofgren was enough to keep the Rapids at bay.

McDonald also praised the play of the Beavers’ defense, which allowed just 65 rushing yards in the win.

“The defensive line played really good,” McDonald said. “The DB’s played lights out for the majority of the game, too. I think we only got beat over the top one time and we really really clutch hunt the red zone. That was the difference.”

With less of a burden on his shoulders against River, quarterback Brett Martynowicz found some success through the air, completing 9 of 14 passes for 84 yards and spreading the ball between receivers.

“We took a step forward as a team. I really think we broke a barrier,” McDonald said.

Woodland (2-2, 1-1 league) will play at Hockinson next Friday.

Mules plow under Ocosta

WESTPORT — Wahkiakum returned to its roots Friday and the move paid off in spades as the Mules ran all over Ocosta for a 51-0 win in 2B football action.

After an offseason spent attempting to grow their passing attack the Mules recommitted to the ground game against the Wildcats and picked up 417 total yards of offense in the process.

“We went back to basics this week. That’s what we did,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said. “We pounded the rock and we worked on it all week in practice, perfecting our six or eight plays.”

Zakk Carlson led the Wahkiakum road show with 139 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

Carlson scored the Mules’ first two touchdowns with rushes of seven and 26 yards in the first quarter, before quarterback Brodie Avalon notched an 8 yard rushing score in the second quarter.

Nathan Garrett added 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Wahkiakum.

“Our O-Line was firing off the line and getting some big blocks,” Lorenzo said. “It’s always good when you have a quick guard getting down field and blocking linebackers 15 yards down field."

That big push was the key to success for the Mules time after time against the Wildcats. The results would have looked even better if not for a penalty flag that brought back a 70 yard run to the end zone by Dominic Curl at time expired in the first half.

“We don’t track pancake blocks with our stat girls but our O-Line had at least 15,” Lorenzo said, pointing out the play of Cameron Mendez, Tanner Collupy and Landon Nielsen specifically.

The Mules didn’t abandon their air attack completely, however, with Avalon completing 4-of-10 passes for 47 yards. Jacob Johnson caught one of those tosses for a 29 yard gain.

It wasn’t just the points that the Mules put up that had their coach so pleased. It was also all the points they didn’t allow, posting their first shutout of the season.

Nielsen led Wahkiakum with 11 tackles while Garrett stepped in on the defensive line and contributed nine tackles.

Wahkiakum (2-2) will host Adna next Friday at 4 p.m.

Extra Points

- Castle Rock lost 57-12 at Montesano.

- Ilwaco lost 49-6 at Forks.

*No stats or reports were made available for these games.