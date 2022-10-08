High School Football Roundup: Toledo survives scare at Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — The Toledo Riverhawks experienced first-hand how tough it can be to play football in Cathlamet. A dominant performance on nearly all fronts that led to a 47-14 win Friday in Central 2B League (South Division) football play was nearly erased with back-to-back bad breaks for the visitors that served as bookends to halftime.

After building up a 22-0 lead early in the game the Riverhawks watched as the Mules made a mad dash of a comeback attempt.

“In a 30 seconds of game time swing it was 22-14,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “We were worried there for a minute but after that we settled down.”

Just before the intermission Wahkiakum got on the board with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Brodie Avalon to Kyler Sauce. Then after the intermission Dominic Curl took the kick off and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown that brought the Mules back within one score in a hurry.

“Curl took the kickoff and ran right through our guys like wet paper towels,” Christensen said. “We didn’t offer much resistance on that one.”

Turns out the tonic for their ails was a run of 25 straight points for the visitors from that point on. Ethan Carver led Toledo with 168 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Geoffrey Glass added 116 yards on the ground on 17 carries, with Zane Ranney adding a touchdown and 45 yards on 10 carries.

“It was a good second half. The first half was a little shaky there,” Christensen said. “They’re a good, well-coached team and they were doing some good stuff that we had to adjust to.”

Glass had a first half he won’t soon forget, scoring the Riverhawks’ first three touchdowns. First was a nine-yard touchdown catch on a toss from Austin Norris. Then he hauled in an 18-yard pass from Norris for a score before toting the rock for an eight yard score.

After Wahkiakum’s outburst Norris punched in a one-yard rushing score of his own, before Carver rushed for a 3-yard touchdown. Ranney got in on the good times next with a four-yard ground score in the fourth quarter. Trevin Gale capped the Riverhawks’ scoring with a 67-yard touchdown run.

“We always try to spread it around.” Christensen said of his stable of running backs. “They were stuffing things up inside and that usually frees things up for Carver when they’re doing that.”

Toledo outgained Wahkiakum in total yardage 459-202, with 432 of those yards coming on the ground.

Avalon completed 4-of-22 passes for Wahkiakum, picking up 100 yards and a touchdown for his efforts. Curl led the Mules with 46 rushing yards on nine carries.

Christensen noted Bayron Rodriguez, Gale and Ranney as players who made the biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball.

“Zane’s been starting to really lead us defensively,” the Toledo coach said of his hybrid linebacker/safety.

Toledo (4-1, 3-0 league) will look to remain unbeaten in league play when it goes to Adna next Friday.

“They like to throw a lot and we’ve got to play our best football to stay with them,” Christensen said.

Cars withstand Oakville’s best shot

WINLOCK — The Cardinals and Acorns got together in Egg Town on Friday and gave the home crowd a thrill as Winlock held on to win their 1B Columbia Valley League game by a score of 36-28.

Winlock was missing its most explosive playmaker, Carson Borst, after he tore his ACL. His absence was exacerbated by a blow to quarterback Payton Sickles that left the Cardinals’ signal caller hobbled with knee pain for the majority of the contest

With injuries holding Winlock in traction running back Kaiden Perkins was called on to pick up the slack. Stepping up to the challenge Perkins notched a team-high 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also completed two passes for 20 yards in the win.

“It’s been pretty big,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples told The Chronicle. “He’s been able to play quarterback and receiver too; he might be the guy next week.”

Leading by two scores late in the game an interception by Chase Scofield in the fourth quarter looked like it would put the game on ice for the hosts. However, Winlock quickly fumbled the ball back to the Acorns with around four minutes remaining in the contest.

A quick strike by the Acorns cut the Winlock lead to just eight points and sent a shiver up Samples’ spine that had nothing to do with the impending spooky season. Luckily for the Cards their man of the hour, Scofield, came up big once again with his third interception of the contest to lock down the win.

Scofield also ran in a 29-yard touchdown and a two-yard rushing score earlier in the game. He picked up 93 yards on 15 rushes in the game.

“He had a real good game,” Samples told The Chronicle. “I think Chase saved us in this game.”

Winlock (4-1) will host Muckleshoot Tribal next Friday in another league contest.

Naselle doubles up Muckleshoot

AUBURN — The Comets forgot how to tackle for a while Friday but recovered in time to roll to a 72-36 win over Muckleshoot Tribal in league play.

“They gave us a go tonight. The first half we were having a challenging time with our tackling,” Naselle coach Jeff McNulty said. “It was a little bit of a track meet.”

Luckily for the Comets their offense was as potent as it’s been all year, scoring on all but two of its possessions in the game, picking up 467 total yards along the way.

Leading 20-8 after one quarter Naselle took a 44-30 lead into the intermission.

“We got one onside kick and that’s basically what turned things around,” McNulty said.

After kicking off to start the second half the Comets secondary was immediately put to the test by the Kings with a deep ball over the top. Naselle’s defensive back passed the test with flying colors, though, as Jack Strange pulled down an interception that led to a scoring drive.

During the next Muckleshoot possession Kolten Lindstrom came up with a fumble recovery that spurred another quick Naselle score as the Comets ran their lead out to 64-30 before the fourth quarter rolled around.

“We just kind of blew things up in the third quarter,” McNulty said.

Later in the game Luke Johnson hauled in an interception of his own to help extinguish and hope of a comeback the Kings may have harboured.

“There was some good hitting going on,” McNulty said.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Naselle offense with 166 yards and five touchdowns on nine carries. Jacob Lindstrom added two touchdowns and 155 yards on ten carries while Johnson notched two touchdowns and 84 yards on seven carries.

Jacob Lindstrom also completed 2-of-3 passes on the night for 60 yards and a touchdown. Johnson caught one of those passes for 20 yards and Jack Strange caught the other for a 40-yard touchdown.

Naselle will now turn its focus to next week’s matchup with Mossyrock. Both teams are currently undefeated in league play, with Naselle ranked fifth in the latest AP prep football poll and Mossyrock sitting just outside the Top 5.

“If you can’t get prepared for that then you’re not much of a competitor,” McNulty said. “It’s going to come down to that game for most likely league champion. They’re a physical football team that will bring it at ya.”

Naselle (5-1, 3-0 league) will host Mossyrock on Friday at 7 p.m.

Castle Rock cruises over Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — Stephen Ibsen rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown to lead Castle Rock to a 29-6 1A TriCo league win against Seton Catholic, Friday.

“Our O-Line played great. Our defense was solid,” Castle Rock coach Aaaron Gehring said.

Castle Rock built a 29-0 lead with Ibsen's dynamic running and Trevor Rogen’s passing. Rogen finished the game 10-for-16 passing for 158 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Lane Partridge was Rogen’s favorite target as he caught six passes for 142 yards for the Rockets who remained undefeated in league play.

Castle Rock outgained Seton Catholic 353 to 243 in total yards and held the Cougars scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

Castle Rock (5-1, 2-0 league) hosts Columbia High on Friday.

Fishermen pummeled at PWV

PE ELL — Ilwaco encountered more than it could handle Friday in a 48-8 loss to the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans in Central 2B League (North) football action.

The Titans put up 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back, outgaining the Fishermen 472 yards to 175.

Blake Howard led the PWV offense by rushing for 86 yards. He also returned a punt 60-yards for a touchdown.

Boston Caron scored Ilwaco’s only touchdown with a six-yard run in the third quarter. Ethan Hopkins connected with Robert Sanders on the ensuing two-point conversion.

Ilwaco (0-6, 0-5 league) will get no reprieve next week when it travels to play the state’s No. 1 ranked team in Napavine.

Extra Point

- Toutle Lake scored 33 points in the fourth quarter in a 60-41 loss to Chief Leschi. No stats were made available to The Daily News.