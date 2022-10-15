High School Football Roundup: Toledo hangs tough for win at Adna

ADNA — In a battle of ranked teams from the Central 2B League it was Toledo who came out on top with an 18-0 win over the Pirates, Friday.

The sixth ranked Riverhawks survived a sometimes sloppy and always physical slugfest with Adna (No. 9) after entering halftime knotted in a scoreless tie.

“It’s one of those games where it felt like a lot of penalties on us and our first two drives ended on fumbles,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “I think in a lot of ways they were self-inflicted wounds for us.”

A seven yard rushing touchdown from Geoffrey Glass finally broke the seal on the scoring in the third quarter. That score would have been enough on its own but quarterback Austin Norris still had a few tricks up his sleeve.

In the fourth quarter Norris helped the Riverhawks put the game away for good with a pair of marathon rushing touchdowns of 73 and 40 yards.

Norris finished with a team-high 131 rushing yards and the two scores.

“He’s worked so hard, put a ton of work in and it’s starting to show up for him,” Christensen said. ‘He had a couple of huge plays for us and a couple of others snuck in there for about twenty yards that kept us going.”

Glass added 99 rushing yards on 20 carries and Zane Ranney picked up 53 yards on nine rushes. Toledo gained 346 yards of total offense, all of it on the ground.

The Toledo defense was instrumental to securing the victory, holding the Pirates to just 23 rushing yards and 130 total yards.

“Austin Nichols had a big interception for us to kill one of their drives and Eli Weeks had a big interception as well,” Christensen said. “We’ve got to give a lot of credit to our entire defense. They played really well.”

With the win Toledo puts itself in a position to secure the top spot in the C2BL South Division with a pair of wins down the stretch. It’s a far cry from the first week of the season when the Riverhawks lost 35-20 at Raymond-South Bend.

“We were pretty inexperienced to start the year and I think it showed early but we’re turning into a well-rounded football team,” Christensen said. “You want to be able to play for a league title. That’s where you want to be every year and I’m proud of the guys for putting us into this position.”

Toledo (5-1, 4-0) will host Kalama next Friday at 7 p.m.

Rockets waltz to 46-7 win over White Salmon

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets defense has decided that if it’s good to bend but not break then it must be better to never bend at all. That;s precisely what Castle Rock did Friday on the way to a 46-7 win over White Salmon in 1A TriCo League football action.

Castle Rock forced three-and-out punts out of the Bruins on nearly every possession of the first half and did not surrender points until the fourth quarter when their lead had reached 46-0.

“It was a good one. The defense played lights out,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “Right away we had five out of six possessions where we got them to punt on three and out. That makes it a lot easier to put points on the board.”

Linebackers Ethan Inman, David Garcia and Ian Burton combined to stymie the White Salmon offense, while nose guard Jacob Behrendsen made a mess of things up front by shooting the gaps with reckless abandon.

“They were just wreaking havoc up front with great coverage in the secondary,” Gehring said. “It made it very difficult for (White Salmon) to get any yards.”

And while the Rockets defense stole the show the red and white offensive attack also showed off a new wrinkle in the form of a two-headed quarterback rotation. Against the Bruins the signal calling duty were split by Stephen Ibsen and Trevor Rogen. That approach worked so well that Castle Rock did not have to use its punt team at all in the first half.

Ibsen got the scoring started with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Lane Partridge in the first quarter. Partridge then returned a punt 45-yards for a score after one of those three-and-out defensive performances.

Next it was Rogen’s turn under center and he did not disappoint, throwing a swing pass to Ibsen that went for a 70-yard touchdown and put the hosts up 20-0 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter Rogen showed off his arm again with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ibsen and a 27-yard air strike to the end zone that was hauled in by Partridge.

Leading 33-0 at the half the Rockets remained on the attack in the third quarter and again it was Rogen leading the offense. First he connected with Partridge for a 46-yard touchdown pass before regressing ever so slightly for a pedestrian 45-yard touchdown toss to give the Rockets their final points of the night.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks. It’s a dual threat with two different play styles where teams have to prep for two different styles of offense,” Gehring said. “We’re much more dynamic. Trevor did a good job when he was in at quarterback throwing deep balls to Lane.”

Lane Partridge finished the day with three touchdown catches and the punt returned to the silo.

Castle Rock (6-1, 3-0) will play at King’s Way next Friday at 6 p.m.

Muckleshoot makes Cards pay late

WINLOCK — Friday was a sad night in Egg Town.

A touchdown pass at the buzzer by Muckleshoot capped a 20-point fourth quarter to complete a 28-22 come-from-behind victory at Winlock.

Winlock’s Chase Scofield rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead the Cardinals. Scofield scored on runs of 71 yards and 61 yards in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 22-22.

However, Muckleshoot answered with a touchdown pass in the final minutes to win the game. Muckleshoot rushed for 329 total yards and overcame six turnovers, including five fumbles in the game.

Winlock (4-2) will play at Mossyrock next Friday.

Extra Point

- Ilwaco lost to the state’s top ranked team on Friday, falling 69-15 at Napavine. The Fishermen picked up their points on a 20 yard pass from Nate Hopkins to Ryan Morris, a four-yard run by Boston Caron and a field goal by Derek Cutting.