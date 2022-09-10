High School Football Roundup: Toledo finds its fight in win over Mountaineers

RAINIER, Wash. — It’s amazing what can be accomplished in a week. Take the Toledo football team for example.

Last week the Riverhawks wound up on the wrong end of a beatdown near the banks of Willapa Bay at the hands of Raymond-South Bend. The loss was so shocking that Toledo coach Mike Christensen put his team on notice — Play better or you’ll play less.

Toledo responded, and in a big way, Friday night with a 46-26 victory over Rainier (WA) that was all but over in the second quarter.

“We ran the ball really well. Austin Norris threw the ball really well. We were really clicking on all cylinders,” Christensen said. “We really challenged them last week and they responded.”

Toledo put up 14 points in the first quarter and then exploded for 32 more in the second to fill their quota of points for the day.

Bayron Rodriguez the scoring started for the Riverhawks when he recovered a fumble knocked loose by Treven Gale and packed it 43 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Rainier tied the game up later in the quarter but a nice 69-yard run by Ethen Carver and a two-point conversion by quarterback Austin Norris put Toledo back on top for good.

Carver would wind up carrying the ball a dozen times for a game-high 173 yards and two touchdowns. Norris toted the pigskin 10 more times for 77 yards, including a two-yard scoring plunge of his own to cap the Riverhawks’ scoring.

“Ethan Carver had a great first half running the football and our offensive line really cleared the way,” Christensen said.

After a Mountaineer touchdown brought the home team back within one score Norris decided to show off his arm, connecting with Geoffrey Glass on a 29-yard scoring strike before toting the two-point score in himself.

Norris completed two passes on the day for 64 yards and the touchdown with both tosses landing in the hands of Glass.

Glass stayed in on the fun with a five-yard touchdown run before Norris scored his touchdown put the visitors up 46-14.

That’s when things went weird, as they tend to do in the South Thurston County hamlet. Following a kickoff two Toledo players who weren’t even in on the play were ejected from the game. According to Christensen, those players (Glass and Rodriguez) were simply heading onto the field to play defense when it became apparent that a scuffle had broken out near the scene of the tackle. As flags flew and whistles blew cooler heads prevailed, but when the dust settled the white hat official declared that both Riverhawks had been ejected for coming onto the field during a fight.

It’s a call that Christensen whole heartedly disagreed with, and if not for a 32 point lead, could have been devastating to the Toledo gameplan.

“They had a JV player thrown out and we lost those two guys who weren’t even on the field and didn’t touch anybody,” Christensen said. “It was one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen.”

With two starters out Toledo milked the clock the entire second half until the horn sounded. Rainier scored just once in the final 24 minutes and never seriously threatened to do more than that.

Zane Ranney led Toledo with 11 tackles, with Rodriguez notching nine in the first half before he was sent off the field.

“Last week I thought our guys needed a shot in the nose and they got it, and then they responded better than I could have hoped for,” Christensen said. “It was nice to see that our guys remembered how to play Toledo football.”

Toledo (1-1) will host Toutle Lake on Thursday.

Mules give up 40 acres on the ground in loss to RSB

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum surrendered nearly every yard on the market Friday in a 48-20 loss to Raymond-South Bend in a non-league football clash.

The Ravens came to Cathlamet and put on a rushing clinic by putting up 447 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries.

Ty Reidinger led the Raymond-South Bend attack with 143 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Snodgrass rushed for 95 yards and a pair of scores, while throwing for 23 yards and another touchdown.

Wahkiakum took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Dominic Curl rushed in a touchdown from six yards out and then Nathan Farrett snake the extra point.

From there, though, the Ravens would score four straight touchdowns, taking a 22-7 lead into the half before throwing up one more score after the band was finished marching.

Brodie Avalon tossed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Curl to break up the Ravens’ run, and another Farrett kick sailed through the uprights. Kyler Sause then took center stage for the Mules when he scooped up a fumble and toted 11 yards the other way for a score.

Zakk Carlson rushed a dozen times for 62 yards to lead Wahkiakum. Curl added 24 yards on six carries and hauled in four passes from Avalon for a total of 113 yards. Avalon’s final line saw him complete half of his six passes for a total of 118 yards and touchdown.

All told, Wahkiakum was outgained 484 - 207 in total yards of offense.

Defensively Tanner Collupy led the Mules with four tackles and eight assists. Carlson added three tackles and eight assists.

Wahkiakum (1-1) will play Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in Menlo next Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Fishermen their own worst enemy in loss to King’s Way

ILWACO — Seeking out their first win of the season, and the first with coach Ron Rood at the helm, the Fishermen let the big one get away Friday in a 40-8 loss to King’s Way in non-league football action.

Ilwaco trailed just 13-8 midway through the third quarter and felt poised to set the hook on a victory over an opponent from a larger classification. But that’s when the lines went slack for the Long Beach Peninsula boys.

Three consecutive turnovers turned into a mess of points for King’s Way as the 1A school slipped off into the darkness with the win.

Kyle Morris threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Robert Sanders for Ilwaco’s only touchdown. Morris ran in the two-point score himself.

Ilwaco (0-2) will host Raymond-South Bend (2-0) next Friday at 7 p.m.

Toutle Lake can’t keep up with Wildcats

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks put the pigskin in the air Friday night, and found a fair amount of success doing so, but it wasn’t enough to take out Ocosta in a SWW 2B League football contest. The Wildcats refused to allow Toutle Lake’s big plays to wipe them out and worked their way to a 27-12 win.

Toutle Lake quarterback Dylan Faidenberg threw a 50-yard pass to Michael Palmer to put the home crowd on its feet in the Ducks first contest out in East Cowlitz County this season. Palmer also got a rise out of the fans in blue when he returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

But that was the end of the big bang plays for the Ducks and the Wildcats were able to separate on the scoreboard before the final horn. Toutle Lake gained 140 yards of total offense, with 110 of those hash marks coming on the ground. Dom Rivera led the Ducks’ rushing attack with 40 yards to his name.

Cam Wheatley, Blake Chrisler, Payton Feigenbaum and Wes Opsahl all tied for the team lead in tackles for Toutle Lake, with Wheatley adding a sack to his defensive output.

Toutle Lake (0-2) will play at Toledo next Friday at 7 p.m.