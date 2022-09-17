High School Football Roundup: Lindstrom’s three TD’s lead Naselle in rout of Sound Christian

NASELLE — There are better alarm clocks than a punch in the face but Naselle responded well to a rude awakening anyway, taking out its frustration on Sound Christian in a 60-8 non-league victory Friday night.

That win came six days after the Comets took their lumps against Neah Bay and learned they’ve got some ground to make up before playoff time rolls around.

“I feared a little bit of a hangover,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “When you get smacked in the face you want to come back and rebound right away but a lot of times you get started slow. Our kids had energy tonight and got off to a good start.”

That good start included a pair onside kicks that were recovered by Kolten Lindstrom and quickly turned into points. By the end of the first quarter Naselle had 28 points and looked like a team renewed.

Jack Strange punched in the Comtes first score on a seven yard run. Kolten Lindstrom got in on the scoring next with a 12-yard run. Then it was Luke Johnson’s turn to cross the threshold and Strange followed up with a 12-yard run to end the first quarter scoring.

Meanwhile, Naselle barely gave an inch on defense, stalling out the Lions time after time and taking over with a short field on nearly every possession.

“Our guy who applied all kinds of pressure, wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball and special teams was Kolten Lindstrom,” McNulty said. “He had a couple onside recoveries. He had a fumble recovery and a couple solos (tackles) and a couple of assists, but beyond that he had their quarterback scrambling all over.”

Linebacker Elmer Toftemark posted four solo tackles and four assists to lead the Comets. Jack Strange added four solo tackles and an interception, with William Anderson notching two solo tackles and four assists along the way.

The second quarter featured a 25-yard touchdown run by Jacob Lindstrom before he connected with his brother Kolten for a 38-yard scoring strike through the air. Those touchdowns put Naselle up 44-0 before the intermission.

The adjustments Naselle worked so hard to implement during the week were on full display for their home fans.

“I think Neah Bay provided a template for how to defend us,” McNulty said. “We worked all week on doing some things that we were unable to do last week. We put in a couple of schemes that were able to help us and we were able to attack the middle tonight and have some success.”

Kolten Lindstrom added another rushing touchdown in the third quarter, this time a two-yard plunge. Scott Henington capped the Comets offensive output with a 31-yard touchdown run to put Naselle up 60-0 before the start of the fourth quarter when substitutions began en mass.

“It was nice, we were able to get everyone into the game,” McNulty said.

Naselle gained nearly 500 yards in the contest, with Kolten Lindstrom picking up 101 rushing yards on six carries. Luke Johnson added 80 yards on six carries. Jacob Strange rushed for 76 yards on five carries and completed five of his six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Naselle (2-1) will begin its league slate with a game at Winlock next Thursday.

Ibsen, Rockets hold off Elma

CASTLE ROCK—Steven Ibsen tossed two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Castle Rock to a 28-18 victory over Elma in the non-conference game, Friday.

After an Ian Burton 9-yard score early in the first quarter, Ibsen found Lane Partridge on the next Rockets possession on a 30-yard pass play to open a 14-0 lead.

“The offense came up with big plays when needed,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “Our O-line was firing off the ball all night blocking their guy 10-plus yards down field.”

Elma fought back after getting a stop, quarterback Carter Studer led consecutive scoring drives which were capped by passing touchdowns to Kyren Hackney on 51 and 46-yard completions.

A late second quarter scoring drive from Castle Rock which saw Ibsen connect with Chase Rusher on a 22-yard pass with five seconds left gave the Rockets a 22-12 lead headed into the break. A lead Castle Rock never relinquished.

Castle Rock out-gained Elma 311 yards to 212 in total offense with a giant disparity of 207 rushing yards to minus-16 for Elma.

“We were relentless on defense. Great pressure from our linebackers and D-line all night,” Gehring said.

Mistakes played a large role. Elma shot itself in the foot with nine penalties for 80 yards and three lost fumbles which proved pivotal in a game where one first-down conversion and one more score could’ve changed the outcome.

Castle Rock lost two fumbles of its own and will work to clean things up before entering TriCo League play.

“Everything we need to work on are things we can control by being sound at your position and doing your job,” Gehring said.

Castle Rock (3-) will play at Montesano next Friday.

“We will be able to get a good gauge where we are at after we play next week versus Monte,” Gehring noted. “Another great test before we get into league play, and if we want to make a postseason run we have to beat teams like Monte.”

Washougal wastes no time whipping Woodland

WOODLAND— Washougal built a 34-0 by the third quarter as Holden Bea and Liam Atkin carried the Panthers to a 41-9 road win, Friday.

Atkin had a 56-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter to put Washougal up 21-0. Atkin added a second score one possession later as the Panthers took a 27-0 lead into halftime.

Washougal forced two Beavers’ first-half turnovers and recovered a muffed punt at the Beavers’ two-yard line to take full control of the 2A GSHL showdown.

Woodland got on the board in the third quarter with a safety after its offense was unable to score from the 1-yard line. In the fourth quarter, Beavers quarterback Brett Martynowicz connected with Landon Utter for a touchdown to cut the Washougal advantage to 41-9.

Woodland (1-2) will hosts Columbia River next Friday.

Wahkiakum subjected to the misery whip at PWV

MENLO — Wahkiakum fell behind early and never threatened to mount a comeback in a 45-6 non-league loss to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Friday.

The Mules surrendered 299 yards on the ground in the game and trailed 14-0 after one quarter of play. That deficit doubled by halftime and the Titans led 39-0 before Wahkiakum was finally able to reach the end zone with just 8:39 left in the contest.

Wahkiakum’s lone score game on a 58-yard run by Zakk Carlson, who finished with 115 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The Mules picked up 83 yards through the air with quarterback Brodie Avalon completing 6-of-18 passes. Dom Curl was the QB’s favorite target, hauling in two passes for 47 yards in the loss.

Wahkiakum (1-2) will look to get back on track next Friday with a non-league game against Ocosta in Westport.

Extra Point

— Ilwaco lost to Raymond-South Bend 53-8 but stats were not made available to The Daily News.