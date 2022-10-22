High School Football Roundup: Castle Rock keeps King’s Way off the board to stay in league title hunt

VANCOUVER — The Rockets were playing for more than pride on Friday, they were playing for a shot at a league title. After dismantling King’s Way Christian 43-0 in 1A TriCo League football action the boys from Exit 49 will get their chance in Week 9.

Like every other team in the region, Castle Rock had some trouble adjusting to the first round of rain of this prep football season, but the Rockets aren’t made of sugar and they did anything but fade away as the game grew long in the tooth.

“It definitely started off slow. We’d have big plays and then have penalties and come back. Big play, penalty, come back,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “We got through all that in the first half and made a big play and scored a touchdown right as time expired in the first half.”

With short time in the first half the Rockets led just 6-0. That lone score came on a five-yard run by Stephen Ibsen halfway through the second quarter. But a 25-yard pass from Trevor Rogen to Owen Langdon went for a touchdown with just one second left in the half and a two-point conversion gave Castle Rock a 14-0 lead during the intermission.

After the break the Rockets came right back out and imposed their will on the Knights with an extended drive that wrapped up with an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Ian Burton.

“We definitely cleaned it up in the second half,” Gehring said. “That was kind of a statement drive coming right out and scoring.”

Before the third quarter was over the Rockets would put up three more scores. First came a six yard rushing touchdown from Rogen, with a two-point conversion run by Ibsen. Then Ibsen punched in another score from six yards out. A 48-yard run by Langdon with 1:39 left in the quarter put an exclamation point on Castle Rock’s offensive outburst.

Castle Rock outgained the Knight’s 400 yards to 40 on the night, with 309 of those yards coming on the ground. The Rockets also picked up 24 first downs while allowing King’s Way to move the chains just four times.

Langdon caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Lane Partridge caught one pass for 20 yards and Nolan Williams hauled in one catch for 13 yards. Ibsen led the Rockets’ rushing attack with more than 150 yards and Langdon also broke the century mark.

“First rainy game, we didn’t pass as much as we have in past games,” Gehring said. “We didn’t put the ball on the ground at all. We really took care of the football.”

As for the Knights, they only went backwards on the ground, losing eight yards on their carries.

“Our defense played really well with guys just flying around and making big plays and causing turnovers,” Gehring said. “It was a good one. It’s the first time we’ve closed a team out that well and finished with a shutout this season.”

The Rockets coach pointed out Ethan Inman, David Garcia and Ian Burton as leaders from their linebacker positions.

“They were filling their gaps and we had good coverage in the secondary so that helped get pressure on them,” Gehring said.

It was Jakob Behrendsen who tallied the most tackles for the Rockets with two solo jobs and four assists. Partridge and Tony Ibsen both added two solo tackles with an interception each, and Wyatt Orth notched two solo tackles to go with two assists.

The win sets Castle Rock (7-1, 4-0 league) up with a tilt at La Center next Friday to determine the TriCo championship. If the Rockets win it would be their first league title in a decade and a half and a more favorable crossover matchup come playoff time.

“If we win we’ll get Elma. If we lose we’ll get Eatonville. Either way it’s a Week 10 home game,” Gehring said. “But bringing back a league title to Castle Rock sounds a lot better. It’s been too long.

Stevenson sinks Mules with last second field goal

WAHKIAKUM — Stevenson came all the way back from a 10-point halftime deficit, Friday, and punctuated it with a 32-yard field goal as the clock expired to defeat Wahkiakum 14-12 in a non-league football contest.

The Mules fell behind 2-0 in the first quarter after the Stevenson defense came up with a safety. Wahkiakum’s defense managed to hold Stevenson down after the free kick and quarterback Zakkary Carlson gave the Mules a 6-2 lead on a 21-yard touchdown run.

Then in the second quarter, Dominic Curl scored on a 37-yard fumble return to put the Mules ahead 12-2.

The second half, though, belonged entirely to Stevenson.

The Bulldogs scored 12 unanswered points despite finishing 2-for-12 on third downs and just 1-for-4 on fourth down attempts. The Bulldogs also turned it over two times and had seven penalties for 123 yards.

However, Stevenson managed to hold Wahkiakum down for the entire second half and kicked a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to close to within seven at 12-5.

On its next possession, Kacen Bach caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to cut Wahkiakum’s lead to 12-11. The extra point missed so the Bulldogs needed a late field goal to win and they got it.

Carlson finished with 58 rushing yards on 10 carries to lead the Mules. He went 4-for-11 for 36 yards and an interception when throwing the football. Curl rushed six times for 23 yards.

Both teams turned the ball over twice and Stevenson outgained Wahkiakum 121-100 in total yards.

Wahkiakum (2-6, 0-4 league) will wrap up its regularly scheduled programming with a league tilt at Onalaska on Thursday.

Fishermen fileted by T-Wolves

ILWACO — A rainy day at the beach was no help for the hosts Friday as the Fishermen fell 42-0 to Morton-White Pass in a non-league 2B football tilt.

The teams combined to fumble 14 times as the first inclement weather of the season gave players on both sides a chronic case of the butter fingers. Ilwaco put the ball on the ground nine times in total, losing three of them to the T-Wolves.

“You haven’t had rain in awhile, and the kids forget how to play in it and it gets a little sloppy,” MWP coach Lee Metcalf told The Chronicle.

Ilwaco fell behind by eight points in the first quarter and trailed 28-0 at the half.

Brecken Pelletier led MWP with 204 rushing yards. Carter Dantinne added 155 yards on the ground for the winners. Both T-Wolves found the end zone twice on the night.

Stats and comments were not available for the Fishermen.

Ilwaco (0-8) will play at La Conner on Thursday to wrap up its season.

Wheeler’s 5 TDs put Clatskanie over Vernonia

VERNONIA, Ore. — The Tigers jumped out to a 32-0 lead in the first half Friday and never changed course on the way to a 48-0 win over Vernonia in a 2A Special District 1 football contest.

Kyler Wheeler powered that explosion for Clatskanie with five rushing touchdowns on the night.

Wheeler got the scoring started with a 15 yard plunge in the first quarter and then toted the two-point conversion over the line for good measure. Wheeler scored the first two touchdowns of the second quarter on a pair of two yard touchdown runs.

Rylan Johnson came up big late in the half when he stripped a Vernonia kick returner, recovered the fumble and returned it all the way for a special teams score.

In the third quarter Wheeler was back up to his old tricks, getting loose for a 10 yard touchdown romp. Quarterback Ayden Boursaw put a bow on the Tigers scoring party with a five yard rush to the end zone.

Wheeler finished well over the 150 yard mark on the ground. Boursaw completed two passes for 66 yards to help keep the Loggers honest in the box.

But it wasn’t the offense that was showing out for Clatskanie.

“(Our) defense had a big night,” Clatskanie coach Sean Gorley said. “Ryder Gorley had a big interception to stop a Vernonia drive in the first that really flipped the momentum.”

Ernie Rojas added a fumble recovery for the Tigers in the second half.

“Overall (it was) a good complete game for us on both sides of the ball and special teams,” Gorley said.

Clatskanie (2-5, 2-2 league) will wrap up its regular season slate by hosting Gaston for a league contest on Friday.

Extra Point

- Toutle Lake lost a home game to North Beach by a score of 14-6, Friday. No stats or scoring information was made available to The Daily News after the game.