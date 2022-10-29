High School Football Roundup: Castle Rock can’t capture league title in loss to La Center

LA CENTER — The Rockets’ hopes of winning a 1A TriCo League title and missing one of the top teams in the state in the District playoffs went up in smoke, Friday, with a 31-0 loss to La Center.

Castle Rock was unable to get the ball across the goal line in the loss, picking up just 45 yards on 36 rushing attempts. The Rockets finally reached the red zone in the fourth quarter but were rebuffed by an inspired Wildcat defense.

It was the fourth season in a row that La Center has captured a league title with a Week 9 over the Rockets.

La Center took a 7-o lead in the first quarter on a 50-yard pass from Jalen Ward to Tru Feldman, and then turned it into a double digit lead on a 23-yard field goal by Ben Rembisz in the second quarter.

After the intermission Levi Giles returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, and then Davari Grauer hauled in a pass from Feldman for an 80-yard touchdown catch.

The Wildcats capped their scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Giles from Feldman.

Stephen Ibsen led the Castle Rock offense with 63 rushing yards on 23 carries, while completing 4 of 7 passes for 21 yards.

Castle Rock’s other quarterback, Trevor Rogen, completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 126 yards. Lane Partridge hauled in nine passes for 89 yards in the loss, with Owen Langdon catching five passes for 30 yards.

Castle Rock (7-2) will host Eatonville on Friday in a District crossover game.

Beavers snag 4th place after loss to Spuds

WOODLAND — Ridgefield’s offense turned out to be too much for the Beavers to match Friday, in a 31-14 loss.

The 2A Greater St. Helens League defeat put Woodland’s playoff hopes in jeopardy, but a loss by Hudson’s Bay left the Beavers with the fourth and final slot to the District crossover round. Meanwhile, the Spudders clinched third place in the 2A GSHL with the win.

Ridgefield ran out to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Logan DeBeaumont threw for three touchdowns in the win and Cly Stephens ran in two more scores.

Trailing 18-0 in the second quarter Woodland got on the board with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Brett Martynowicz to Landon Utter.

Trailing by just two scores at the intermission, Woodland gave up another touchdown in the third quarter to fall behind by three scores again.

A 10-yard pass from Martynowicz to Justin Philpot in the fourth quarter capped the Beavers' scoring on the day.

Woodland (4-5, 3-4) will face W.F. West, the top seed from the 2A EvCo, next week.