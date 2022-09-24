High School football: Rainier manhandled by Yamhill-Carlton

RAINIER — Yamhill-Carlton opened a 30-0 halftime lead against Rainier in the 3A league contest en route to a 46-8 victory, Friday.
Jacob McGehey led the Tigers with four touchdowns including two through the air on connections with receiver Kyle Slater. In the first quarter, McGehey and Slater connected on a 76-yard pass to take a 14-0 lead. Then, in the second quarter, the pair hooked up again on a 47-yard pass which pushed the lead up to 22-0. Rainier had no response.
Slater scored three times for the Tigers and Kaden Sutton added a third quarter touchdown.
The Columbians got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Derek Katon scored on a 5-yard run.
Rainier (2-2, 1-1) hosts Nyssa on Friday.