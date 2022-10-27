High School Football Preview: R.A. Long ready to face the music, make Mark Morris pay

The biggest game of the year between football teams from Longview is only hours away and the Lumberjacks are not be dwelling on the past. Instead, they are only focused on the game right in front of them, their last of the season.

As I hovered around an R.A. Long practice this week, both players and coaches alike seemed to be more motivated than they have been all year. And they all said essentially the same thing — This is the only game that matters.

That’s because while the Lumberjacks may be 0-8, there’s no better feeling than upsetting your crosstown rival, and that’s exactly what they intend to do.

“We want to prove that we can put in the work, and that the past doesn’t matter,” said RAL quarterback and safety Shaun Mize. “We take it week by week, starting 0-0 every week.”

While the Jacks have had some games where they’ve struggled offensively, they’ve still managed to average 17.3 points per contest. Even more encouraging is the fact that they just put together their best defensive game last week against Ridgefield.

“We’re going to come out swinging,” said Mize. “It would be awesome to beat Mark Morris. We haven’t done so in my four years here. We really want to beat those guys”

The problem for R.A. Long hasn’t been an untalented crew, they have plenty of that. The problem that my radio broadcast colleague Eric Elliott and I have witnessed week after week has been a size mismatch on the line.

“We need to fix our run game,” RAL offensive lineman and linebacker Gabriel Tootoosis-Didier said. “We’ve been pretty good at the pass block all year, but when it comes to the run block, people forget where they’re going.”

If the Lumberjacks front line can remember what the mission is, they could be in a perfect position to take advantage of an aggressive Mark Morris side and ruin the Monarchs’ short bus ride back home.

“The main thing is buying Shaun time,” Tootoosis-Didier said. “I’m expecting Mark Morris to blitz, and I’ve told the other guys to expect it too.”

Jacks’ Keys to the Game

Force Mark Morris to pass — The R.A. Long defense put together their best run defensive effort last week against the Spudders. That’s something the Jacks will have to repeat and it starts by shutting down the run game.

Whether it’s Deacon Dietz, Kobe Parlin, or Justus McCann, Mark Morris likes to run the ball. The pass defense comes naturally for the Jacks with Mize and company holding down the secondary. If the defensive line and linebackers can stop the run game early, it will force the Monarchs to pass, which is not the the preferred game plan of MM’s coach and noted ground game enthusiast, Shawn Perkins.

Buy Mize time — Shaun Mize has been a ‘Mizician’ all season long. But evading the rush of opposing defenses he’s helped the Jacks find their way in the passing game early, even if the run isn’t there. Last week, though, Mize was rushed and was overthrowing his receivers all night as a result.

Remembering Moises — Yes, the Jacks have struggled this season, but it’s been about more than football in the red and black locker room. Losing a teammate like Moises Ramos has been hard on everybody, but R.A. Long will continue to honor his memory by putting it all on the line when the bright lights come on.

Something to prove — The Lumberjacks are the most dangerous when they’ve got a chip on their shoulder. And, oh what a chip it is.

“We’re looking to prove that we have put in the work, we didn’t come out here to go 0-9 this season,” said RAL wideout and cornerback Aizik Rothwell. “That wasn’t the expectation that we had on ourselves, but it happened. Now we just need to go out and prove that we can beat at least one of these teams.”

Even if the Lumberjacks put together their best game, but still fall to MM in a valiant attempt, they’ll have managed to build up some momentum heading into the offseason.

“We’re looking to show that we are a contender,” said junior running back and safety TraMayne Jenkins. “Personally, I’m trying to prove that I can be one of the best in this league. As a team, we need to keep grinding, our skills are there, but there are a few things we need to work on still.”

And rest assured, there’s no foe the Lumberjacks would rather sharpen their skills, and drop their ax upon, than the Monarchs.